Alpine wants to finish the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in style, trying to fight to the end for the Drivers and Constructors’ titles.

The last appearance of the A480-Gibson # 36 takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit, which represents the end of the glorious LMP1 era.

It will be a farewell full of emotions and memories for one of the cars that was part of a historical era, leaving room for the brand new Hypercars with which you will be able to say one day that you have played it up to the checkered flag.

It will not be a simple challenge that Nicolas Lapierre, André Negrão and Matthieu Vaxiviere will face in Sakhir, where they start on an equal footing in the drivers’ standings against Toyota’s rivals, Buemi / Hartley / Hirakawa, chased by the other GR010 Hybrid driven by Kobayashi / Lopez / Conway at -26.

In the Middle East, the French team will have to try to bridge the gap of 26 points from the Japanese manufacturer in the dedicated ranking, seeing it alone in what is a real challenge between David and Goliath.

# 36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 – Gibson LMP1 Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“We have already had a great season and we have something to compete for in the final in Bahrain. If we had known this earlier in the year, we would have been delighted. It is a real opportunity and I feel tremendous excitement and energy in the team for the post. at stake “, said Philippe Sinault, director of the Signatech Team preparing the # 36 car.

“Everyone is getting ready and ready to put their heart into this final battle. Beyond the usual challenges of the Sakhir circuit, we hope it will be a fantastic sporting party with a magnificent show, as happened in Monza. With the launch of our project at the beginning of 2021, we wanted to lay the foundations for a long-term commitment to the Alpine at the highest levels. “

“This was possible thanks to the brand, but also to the virtuous context created by the ACO and by all the professionals and interested parties. We want to thank them for their work and congratulate them on the success of these two years”.

“We have had fantastic moments with the Alpine A480, from the first laps in February 2021 to the victory in July at Monza, without forgetting the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 or the victory at Sebring last March. Now we hope that the memories more beautiful are yet to come, because we want to give an affectionate farewell to this wonderful prototype that unites us to our current and future projects “.

Next year Alpine-Signatech will most likely return to racing in the LMP2 Class to stay present and in training, while the LMDh prototype which will debut in 2024 will be prepared at the headquarters together with Oreca.