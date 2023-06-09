Alpine has chosen the theater of the 24h of Le Mans to present its A424_ß, LMDh which it wants to make its debut in 2024 and which will be put to the test during the summer in development tests.

In addition to the already declared return to the Hypercar Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship – after the two-year period 2021/2022 with the old Oreca LMP1 – the French team also has its sights set on the prestigious 24h of Daytona of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The US tender is scheduled as always at the end of January and therefore there will be a lot of sweat if you want to bring the A424_ß to Florida for that date. The idea is to start at the end of June with a shakedown on the track to collect the first data and understand how to organize work at the Lurcy-Lévis headquarters.

The first test session at the Paul Ricard circuit is scheduled for mid-August, to then go to Motorland Aragón and Jerez de la Frontera in the following months, until around mid-November with the wind tunnel test for homologation LMDh.

Also in Aragón, the 24h endurance test has been scheduled for November and before Christmas the outing in Portimão will serve as the last set-up in view of FIA homologation. And Christophe Chapelain, Chief Engineer of the Alpine Hypercar-LMDh project, is thrilled at the idea of ​​being able to see his creature ready to cover the first km.

“The engineer in me would love to be able to hit the track as soon as possible. We all can’t wait to do the first laps. scheduled for June 28. Then we will take care of correcting the errors, in the second half of July, before starting the test sessions with Signatech’s partners, starting in August”, says Chapelain, who then explains how we will move in next months of 2023.

“Development is an extremely important parallel issue. By August, we should have built a second car, fitted it with an engine to send it to the US for wind tunnel testing in mid-November.”

“With two preparation sessions, we will have to get as close as possible to the final configuration of the vehicle, since it will be used for homologation. It’s not that difficult, but any setbacks must be avoided”.

“After concluding the procedure, we will travel to Valleiry for FIA homologation and further measurements. All of this requires a very specific organisation.”

Alpine A424 Photo by: Alpine

Regarding the chassis, the certainty was that Alpine would continue the collaboration with Oreca, born 10 years ago and now also strengthened by the experiences that the transalpine manufacturer has accumulated in LMDh with Acura Motorsports.

“In endurance, we have been linked to Oreca since 2013, but we have also consulted the other three manufacturers. They all have their strengths, but Oreca’s experience has prevailed, especially as it is a project at the 100% French”.

“Once the decision was made, we started collaborating on the chassis, engine integration and input from the designers to insert the characteristics of the future Alpines, with the collaboration of the aerodynamic experts”.

“We work very well with Oreca, right from the start, they have proved to be very responsive to our requests, while at the same time offering valuable information for engine integration. As for the chassis, it is the first time they have had to respect this many constraints imposed by car designers. Some compromises were necessary, for example, between the will of the design and certain aspects of the regulations”.

“However, the aerodynamic window leaves ample room for integrating many ideas converging towards the required values. Two different worlds had to coexist and the result is magnificent. This shows that everyone worked in the same direction so that this project could be successful not only from a stylistic point of view today, but also sporting tomorrow”.

Alpine A424 Photo by: Alpine

The aspect that was talked about the least was the engine, so much so that there was a lot of talk about a possible derivative from Formula 1. In the end Alpine chose to work together with Mecachrome churning out a 3.4-liter V6 turbo to match to the obligatory Bosch hybrid system envisaged by the regulation.

“Mecachrome boasts great experience in Endurance and we have carried out many studies and principle tests since June 2022 – reveals Chapelain – This has allowed us to analyze all the advantages and disadvantages, so that our F1 engineering teams could draft the specifications, establish the architecture and calibrate the engine block for the desired performance range”.

“The wizards at Viry got involved allowing us to take advantage of their skills, resources and methods to improve power, reliability and materials. the only ones to have this configuration”.

“As established by the regulations, for all competitors entered in the LMDh category, the engine will be equipped with Xtrac transmission, standard Bosch hybrid box and Williams battery. Finally, the synergies with F1 are such that our LMDh software is very inspired by that of F1. The cost cap of Formula 1 plays in our favor, as it allows us to free up hours of work at the benches, in addition to those available from Mecachrome”.

After two seasons in the WEC Hypercar Class, Alpine still has a long way to go and things to learn to better manage every situation and get to compete with the best in the category.

Alpine A424 Photo by: Alpine

“We are realistic if we say that we are still relatively newbies in the Endurance discipline. For example, the concept of Balance of Performance is something new for us.”

“Thanks to the working groups that bring together all the manufacturers involved, we were able to converge on a method and equivalences at the level of technologies. The interest is in creating the best LMDh car by foreseeing these parameters and their impacts”.