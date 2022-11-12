Both drivers will have the opportunity to test an Oreca 07 for the first time in the aftermath of the final WEC race at the Bahrain International Circuit, where the Alpine A480-Gibson will make its final outing in the Hypercar class.

From 2023 the French team will return to LMP2 with two examples of the Oreca prototype that it previously managed in the 2018 and 2018-19 seasons, while in parallel it will dedicate itself to the construction and development of the new LMDh for 2024.

The boss, Philippe Sinault, has revealed that both drivers will be considered for the WEC 2023 program, depending on their performance in Sunday’s tests.

“Every time a driver drives my car, I try to evaluate him – the transalpine manager told Motorsport.com – If they will be in the car on Sunday, it is because they certainly have potential”.

While Alpine’s current drivers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxivière and André Negrão are expected to be confirmed next year ahead of the brand’s return to the main class with the LMDh, the team will need more competitors in case the ACO you accept a second registration in LMP2.

Alpine must also have a Silver licensed rider on its LMP2s as per the WEC sporting regulations.

# 1 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Lilou Wadoux, Paul-Loup Chatin, Charles Milesi Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Caldwell is new this year at the Alpine Academy, while Amstrong hasn’t been taken over by any constructor since he split from Ferrari at the end of the 2021 season, his second in F2.

The latter is in 12th place in the F2 standings ahead of next week’s final in Abu Dhabi, having scored three sprint wins so far, while Caldwell is only 21st in what is his first full season in the category.

In tests, Alpine could also put its LMP1 on track for Lilou Wadoux, nominated by the WEC to drive the prototype that will win the title among the Hypercars at the end of the Bahrain 8 Hours.