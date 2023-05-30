Alpine has chosen the 24h of Le Mans as the theater to present its LMDh with which it will be part of the first prototype category of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship from 2024.

After a couple of seasons of ‘scouring’ the Hypercar Class with the old Oreca LMP1, Renault’s sports marque returned to competing in LMP2 for 2023 with two cars run by Team Signatech.

But work for next year has already started some time ago and on Friday 9 June, which is the only ‘break’ for the protagonists of the Endurance World Championship on stage at the Circuit de la Sarthe, we will finally see what shape the hybrid prototype will take that the French have chosen to build on an Oreca chassis, and what specifications it will have.

In the meantime, the first image has appeared outlining the nose of the Alpine LMDh, obviously marked with the #36 and with the typical electric blue colour. So all that remains is to wait another ten days to finally be able to admire it live before the Centenary edition of Le Mans starts, perhaps even discovering the first technical characteristics given that nothing has been announced regarding the engine and name at the moment of the medium.

The tests are scheduled over the summer, as already explained by the test driver Nicolas Lapierre, but as we know the path will be very long before we understand how to manage this kind of racing car, therefore Alpine and the Signatech Team are meat in the fire they will have a lot of them in these months which will lead to their championship debut in 2024.