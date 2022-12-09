The French manufacturer has committed to building an LMDh car for what has been called a new golden era of endurance racing, but the machine built on the Oreca chassis will not be ready before the second year of the cycle of dedicated regulations.

Some believe this could put Alpine at a disadvantage against other LMDh manufacturers such as Porsche, Cadillac and BMW, while also forcing it to catch up against Toyota, Peugeot and Ferrari, who use LMH cars in the same Hypercar class.

However, all LMDh manufacturers preparing to race in the WEC and IMSA SportsCar Championship next year have been hampered by problems testing the hybrid system which comprises a Bosch-built electric motor, a battery supplied by Williams Advance Engineering and a gearbox designed by Xtrac.

The problems concern not only the components themselves, but also their integration with the rest of the powertrain, which manufacturers are required to create on their own.

For this reason Lapierre believes the French team need not worry about joining LMDh a year after its rivals, with the experience Oreca is acquiring in the development of the Acura ARX-06 working in its favour.

“Right now I see many advantages because there are many common parts that will certainly be more ready at the end of 2023 than they are now – the transalpine told Motorsport.com – There are many new common parts that cannot be changed. that’s the disadvantage of running with the LMDh”.

“Certainly the car is much simpler than the LMP1 or the LMH, but there are some common parts that you have to deal with and testing is very important in this sense. I think we are going in the right direction, but it took a some time”.

“Also, people will have more experience, Oreca also made the Acura chassis. So I hope we can take advantage of that. Also in terms of preparation it gives us a little more time. It’s a new engine, a new car, there’s a lot to do, so I think the time is right.”

“It’s a bit of a shame to miss the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans because it will be a beautiful event, but in the end the best moment for everyone was to be at the start in 2024.”

#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 – Gibson LMP1: Nicolas Lapierre Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Alpine has not yet revealed the internal combustion engine it will use. However, Alpine Racing CEO Bruno Famin stated that it has been put on the test bench for some time now: “I’m quite satisfied, development is going well and our competitors are developing the Bosch system for us.”

Alpine has not revealed when it intends to test the LMDh, but has already established a timetable between now and the car’s first outing.

“We have to go through all the normal stages of a development of this type – added Famin – There is no milestone or a more important topic, we are just thinking according to the planning or timing of the project”.

“We are testing the engine, developing its integration, body and chassis with Oreca. Everything is moving according to schedule and there is not much more to say.”