Alpine returns to work in Portimão, where until Friday it will be busy with a three-day test with its Oreca LMP2 with which it will take part in the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

There will be two 07-Gibsons, renamed A470 for the occasion, entered in the second category and prepared by Team Signatech. On Monday 6 February, the French team of Casa Renault will announce the names of the crews that we will see at work on the #35 and #36.

In the meantime André Negrão has announced his renewal with the French manufacturer, of which he has been the standard bearer for several years, and with which he participated in the Hypercar Class with the old A480 LMP1.

The Brazilian will be one of the points of the team, also involved in the LMDh project which is slowly taking shape across the Alps in view of its debut in 2024.

#36 Signatech Alpine Elf Alpine A470: Thomas Laurent, Andre Negrao, Pierre Ragues Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Alpine is experiencing a year of transition, we returned to LMP2 because our LMP1 was already eight years old and could no longer race in the Hypercar category,” explained Negrão.

“So we will race in LMP2 and at the same time we will be developing our LMDh for 2024. It will certainly be a very difficult year because there are many good teams in the championship and also very good riders.”

“The season will be fierce. We also have the new Goodyear tyres, but I don’t think that will be a problem. Of course, we’ll be at a bit of a disadvantage at the beginning because we don’t know them well, but for that we’ll do some testing in view of the first race at Sebring”.

Pending the official announcements, we can say that Negrão should continue the adventure in Alpine together with the confirmed Matthieu Vaxivière, while Nicolas Lapierre could have a secondary role.

The Frenchman will be employed by the team for the development of the LMDh, but with more free time to also think about the management of Cool Racing, a team that he himself manages and with which he is involved in ELMS.

At the wheel of the two Alpines it is very likely that we will see Olli Caldwell, who raced in FIA F2 and who tested the car in the end-of-season tests as a member of the Alpine Academy, plus the veteran Memo Rojas and the young Charles Milesi, who, after closing his spell with the Richard Mille Racing Team in LMP2, is ready to make the leap to the court of a real Constructor.

The involvement of Julien Canal cannot be ruled out either, but to dispel any doubts and curiosities we will have to wait a few more days.