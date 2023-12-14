The Akkodis ASP Team has formalized the two teams with which it will take part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the first time.

The French team directed by Jérôme Policand has linked up with Lexus to face a brand new challenge in the LMGT3 Class and José María López will arrive directly from the Toyota family house, while the new face of the PRO drivers is Kelvin Van Der Linde.

Both had already been made official on board the two RC F GT3 Evos entered in the category and now we also have the names of their companions.

Photo by: AKKA-ASP Akkodis ASP, Lexus RC F GT3

“Pechito” will share the wheel of the #87 Lexus with the French-Canadian Esteban Masson, while the Japanese Takeshi Kimura is the Bronze of the trio and will bring with him the CarGuy Racing sponsor, seen on the Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTEs until last season.

Van Der Linde is instead the 'captain' of car #87 and with him we will see Silver at work, Timur Boguslavskiy, reigning GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Champion with the transalpine team, and Arnold Robin.

Everyone has already had the opportunity to test the cars in the winter tests and they will make their debut in Qatar at the beginning of March.