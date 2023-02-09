Second presentation in a few days for AF Corse, which is showing the liveries of its 488 GTE Evo with which it will compete in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2023 season.

After showing the color scheme of car #54 entered in the LMGTE AM Class, now it’s the turn of little sister #21 which this year will see the confirmed Simon Mann and two GT World Challenge Europe Champions at the wheel, namely Ulysse De Pauw (Silver Class Sprint) and Stefano Costantini (PRO-AM Endurance).

Also in this case the scheme adopted is the new one with the central band culminating in the tricolor placed on the edge of the air intake of the front bonnet.

The base this time is red, with the aforementioned intense yellow stripe which is also present on the muzzle and on the side, while the rear wing and the lower lateral part are black.

Now the livery of the third Prancing Horse car handled by the Piacenza team in LMGTE AM is missing, the #83 in which the newly hired Ferrari driver Lilou Wadoux will make her debut together with her factory colleague Alessio Rovera and Luis Pérez Companc.

The car is registered as Richard Mille Racing AF Corse, so the sponsor of the watch company will undoubtedly stand out, which last season wore a nice dark red on the TDS Racing Oreca LMP2 #1.