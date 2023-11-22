Amato Ferrari is making a coup: bringing a famous driver like Robert Kubica to the third Ferrari 499P that could race in 2024. The Pole is in Imola today to get familiar with the car he is driving with the official drivers: he will have the opportunity to discover the characteristics of the car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans over the Enzo and Dino Ferrari.

Robert aspired to make a leap in quality after having won the LMP2 Class with the WRT team and may have found the most prestigious position on what will be the third 499P in the World Endurance Championship when the FIA ​​accepts the car which will not be fielded by Scuderia Ferrari, but from AF Corse.

Kubica will return to driving a Prancing Horse car, after the very serious accident at the Ronde di Andora, the rally that took place at the end of 2011, prevented the Pole from moving to Ferrari to race in 2012 as Fernando Alonso’s teammate.

Almost 12 years have passed since then, but the indestructible Robert has found the motivation (his skills have never waned) to get back into a Ferrari that has the ambition of doing very well in the WEC.

Kubica should bring with him the sponsor Orlen who has supported him for some years now and who should be one of the financiers of the third car program which will not enjoy any direct support from Maranello, but will be totally self-financed by the Amato Ferrari team.