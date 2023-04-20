A promising fight for victory ended bitterly for Prema Racing in the second round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship in Portimao. An inopportune safety car late on left the #63 Oreca LMP2 short on strategy, as it bunched everyone up while Daniil Kvyat was running on old tyres.

On the final restart, the rest of the field recovered quickly. Despite Kvyat’s great effort to push and save tyres, fourth position was the maximum result achievable in the end, after he, Mirko Bortolotti and Doriane Pin remained in contention for the win throughout the race.

After a memorable Saturday, in which Bortolotti took an incredible pole position on the last lap, the team’s first in endurance racing, Pin became the first female driver to start from the pole in the category in the history of the FIA ​​WEC, giving life to a positive run.

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Filip Ugran, Bent Viscaal, Juan Manuel Correa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Car #9 had a tougher day. In qualifying, Bent Viscaal was blocked by another competitor during his fastest lap, resulting in 8th place. The race then turned into a comeback on a track that is not known for offering overtaking opportunities. Juan Manuel Correa made a good start and started a constant fight, continued by Viscaal and Filip Ugran. The strategy led to the final ascent, with Correa who forced himself back to sixth and tried to aim for the Top5 on the last lap.

Despite finishing sixth, Correa, Ugran and Viscaal earned the points for fifth place, as one of the competitors was a wild-card. Now they will aim to achieve even more in Belgium in two weeks. The pace and potential have increased motivation and desire ahead of round three at Spa-Francorchamps.

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Juan Manuel Correa: “It was a good race. It wasn’t easy, because we were trying to find a way to play with strategy and gain some positions and the track is not easy to overtake at all. Our pace seemed very strong at all stages and with all three riders. If we had started in front, we would have stayed there. For me personally it was fun, because I drove a lot. The start was good, safe and I kept out of trouble, while the The last two stints to finish the race were really fun, with good pace. A good day for me.”

Filip Ugran: “In the end we finished sixth and I’m very happy with the team, the car and the performance we achieved as drivers. We could have done a little better in some points, including during my stint. At the last corner I had a contact with a GT car that slowed me down a lot, but I’m happy with how the car was going, with my pace and with how I fought. Let’s see how it goes at Spa.”

Bent Viscaal: “Qualifying was obviously compromised, as we started eighth and gained two positions. I think the pace of all three drivers was very good and the car was also excellent. We got good points from the Top5, given that there was a wild card car ahead of us, and the situation is still quite tight, with many situations still to be played out. Thanks to all the team for making this possible.”

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Mirko Bortolotti: “A disappointing finish to a race carried out impeccably by the whole team. In the end, the safety car heavily conditioned us and put us in trouble, given that we had a different tire strategy compared to our competitors. This did not make us it allowed us to make a tire change, which still cost us some positions, as the gaps were canceled out by the safety car.We took a risk and were out for a triple stint with Daniil, battling with the guys on fresher tyres, but it didn’t work out and in the end we lost out on the win and the podium. However, there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend and that’s what counts for me. We concentrated hard and laid the foundations for the next races.”

Daniil Kvyat: “If there’s one position in this world that I really don’t like, it’s 4th. As a man who wants to win, I’m disappointed, but on the positive side, we had an almost perfect race as a team, with very few mistakes and really good pace. Perhaps only United Autosports were a little further ahead, but we were certainly in the fray and better than that. It was a shame to find ourselves on flat tires in the last one and a half stints due to the unfortunate timing of the safety car and become an easy target. In today’s situation, we achieved the maximum we could, but we will do it again.”

Doriane Pin: “I was really excited to get to the start. The first lap was very good, as were my two stints. The second was the best, especially when compared to the more experienced Gold and Platinum drivers, which is really Positive. Mirko and Daniil also did a great job, but the safety car didn’t help us at all. We lost the win or at least P2 and finished in fourth place. Obviously we are disappointed because the whole team deserved the podium. We will work hard in Spa to try and fight for our first win”.