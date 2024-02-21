Qatar represents the last 'effort' for the Peugeot 9X8 at the dawn of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The House of the Lion will travel to Lusail with the 2023 version of its Hypercar, waiting for the one with rear wing, new aerodynamics and different sized wheels, which should arrive for the 6h of Imola, to be approved and approved.

Meanwhile, between the Prologue tests which will take place this weekend and the 1812 Km on 2 March, the objective will be to try to play the best cards available, perhaps aiming for a favorable Balance of Performance which will be almost similar to that of the last races held in past season.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: Luca Barsali

“We expect a difficult race, reliability will be a key factor, but we have the advantage of knowing that the 2023 9X8 is a proven car that proved to be solid at Fuji and in Bahrain at the end of last year,” says the Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie.

“We will have to produce a good, error-free performance, in terms of drivers, reliability and strategy. If we manage to do that, we will be able to make the most of the circumstances.”

“We have some new tools at our disposal that will allow us to further improve our work on the track. In any case, we are determined to obtain the best possible result.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Stoffel Vandoorn Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Jean-Marc Finot, Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport, adds: “New adjustments will be made to the BoP before the opening race of the season and the 9X8 that will race in Qatar will be identical to the one that participated in the final races of 2023. The BoP should therefore positioning it closer to the performance of the best”.

“The idea is therefore to try to fight for the leading positions. This approach reflects the determination that animates all members of the team at the start of the new season.”

However, it will be very interesting to see how the two crews fare after the changes made in the winter. As we know, Nico Müller was moved to the Peugeot #93 together with Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne, while Paul Di Resta took the Swiss's place aboard the #94 shared with Stoffel Vandoorne and Loïc Duval.

“Qatar promises to be an intense and exciting race, with the Prologue right before it. We have worked hard over the winter and everyone in the team is very motivated, we can't wait to get started,” says Müller, who returns to action after the shoulder injury suffered in training at the end of last year, forcing him into the pits.

“From a physical point of view, my preparation has been very good and I feel even fitter than before. I hope I can demonstrate this with the 9X8, which I will now share with JEV and Mikkel. I get along very well with all the members of the team “.

“The decision to change the composition of the crews mainly concerned set-up preferences linked to our driving styles, so as to have to compromise as little as possible on performance.”

“In any case, I think there will be a very good dynamic between the three of us. The other two guys are very fast and they are also very competitive, and I also think there is a good mix in terms of personalities.”

Peugeot 2024 drivers Photo by: Peugeot Media

Vandoorne, who made his debut in the 9X8 in place of the injured Müller, is also enthusiastic: “I can't wait to start the new season. It will be my first full one with the team and behind the wheel together with Paul and Loïc, with whom I get along a lot agree”.

“In Qatar, we will do everything we can to get the most out of the 2023 car at its final race. The advantage for us is that it is a car we know and understand well. I have never raced at Lusail before, but the Prologue will help me orient myself.”

“I definitely expect a tough race from a physical point of view, given the very high temperatures recorded in this area, but it is also a very fast track. Tire management will undoubtedly be a challenge, but we have prepared for it! “