The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the latest list of entrants who will take part in the 8h in Bahrain, the final event of the 2022 season that will take place in Sakhir on the weekend of 10-12 November with 37 cars on the track.

Three weeks after the decisive round that will assign the world titles in all categories, we therefore have an updated list of those who will be the protagonists, starting with the already announced novelty at Peugeot, where Nico Müller will make his debut in the Hypercar Class on the 9X8 # 94 together with Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes.

The other crews in the category have been confirmed for the second Peugeot # 93, the two Toyota GR010 Hybrid and the Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 lined up by Team Signatech.

In LMP2, with Müller’s departure in the direction of Leone di Francia, Vector Sport entrusted the third seat of the Oreca 07-Gibson # 10 to Renger Van Der Zande to complete the crew with Ryan Cullen and Sébastien Bourdais.

# 88 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19 GTE-AM: Fred Poordad, Patrick Lindsey, Jan Heylen Photo by: Masahide Kamio

ARC Bratislava will instead give the assault to the PRO / AM subcategory with the trio formed by Mathias Beche, Richard Bradley and the owner Miroslav Konopka at the wheel of the Oreca # 44, while for the moment there are no further changes in the other teams.

All unchanged also in the LMGTE PRO class where Ferrari and Porsche compete for the World Drivers and Constructors success, with the Corvette ready to make the third uncomfortable at the finish.

Finally, in LMGTE AM Team Project 1 is the only one to have new faces, with the Americans Phillip Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette who will board the Porsche 911 # 56 together with Ben Barnicoat.

The other cars remain the same as the previous events and the headlights will certainly be focused not only on the Aston Martins who are playing for the title, but also on the Iron Dames Frey / Gatting / Bovy, returning from two podiums and the last engagement with Ferrari before the probable move to Porsche next year, a car already tested by the pink trio in Portimao after the last ELMS race.

FIA WEC – 8h from Bahrain: Entry List