The 8 Hours of Bahrain sends the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship to the archive with Toyota and Ferrari winning the World Championships, adding a great celebration also for Jota, AF Corse and TF Sport in the other categories.

However, if the last two hours in the Sakhir night were a catwalk for the GR010 Hybrid among the Hypercars, in LMGTE PRO the 488 of Pier Guidi / Calado risked seeing every world champion’s dream pulverized due to a technical problem, while the great battles characterized the LMP2 and LMGTE AM Classes up to the checkered flag.

HYPERCAR: Japanese walk

There was little doubt that Toyota could easily win both the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ titles for the second consecutive time in the Hypercar Class. It was just a matter of figuring out which of the two crews would have the better in the race, given how the situation was in the standings.

The victory of the last round 2022 went to the GR010 Hybrid # 7 of Conway / Kobayashi / López, which however abdicated in favor of the teammates engaged in the # 8. Second place was enough for Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa to become Champions, also taking the points to keep the world champion in the Rising Sun.

The stubbornness of the Signatech Team, excellent in the management of the old Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 driven by Negrão / Lapierre / Vaxivière, was worth nothing. It was pretty obvious that the French car was technically inferior to the Toyota cars, and that only a favorable Balance of Performance would keep it in play.

But as we also saw at Le Mans, it would not have been the best for a championship that next year will definitely turn a page in the prototype category to have an older generation one on the top of the world. It could have been very romantic and historical, but also politically and sporting uncomfortable, so Alpine was satisfied with a more than honorable second place with the third step of the podium in Bahrain.

There is another disaster for the Peugeots, even in Bahrain which collapsed shortly after between technical problems and a step lower than rival cars in the long run. Only the # 94 entrusted to Duval / Menezes / Müller saw the checkered flag with difficulty, while the # 93 of Di Resta / Jensen / Vergne retired during the seventh hour, by which time it had ended very backward.

For the French manufacturer, the winter of work on the 9X8 LMH will be very demanding because the technical and performance gaps have also been seen in Sakhir, so it will be necessary to invent something to hope to play it in 2023.

LMP2: Jota of comeback, perfect AF

In the LMP2 Class, as always, it was a battle at the last door of all the Oreca 07-Gibson. A third place obtained in comeback to Will Stevens, Antonio Félix Da Costa and Roberto Gonzalez was enough to hit the category title.

The formation of Jota # 38 did not start well and until halfway through the race it struggled in the middle of the group, but over the long distance it managed to recover positions, moreover without needing it too much, already having a very good advantage in terms of points.

The victory of the race went to # 31 of WRT (Frijns / Gelael / Rast), jumped in front of everyone practically immediately and able to manage the situation without particular problems, apart from a thrill for a contact in a dubbing at the 6th hour.

The place of honor goes instead to United Autosports USA with the # 23 of Lynn / Jarvis / Pierson, for which a solid result is not enough to defeat the trio Jota Campione.

Prema had dreamed of a comeback podium with # 9 in Kubica / Colombo / Delétraz, but a stop 5 ‘from the end for a refueling sees it finish fourth, followed by # 41 of RealTeam by WRT (Nato / Andrade / Habsburg) and from # 22 of United Autosports USA (Albuquerque / Hanson / Owen), among the disappointments of the day.

Seventh is the # 28 of Jota (Rasmussen / Jones / Aberdein) with behind the # 1 of the Richard Mille Racing Team (Milesi / Chatin / Wadoux) and the # 10 of Vector Sport (Bourdais / Cullen / Van Der Zande).

AF Corse # 83 also ends in Top10, which with Alessio Rovera, Nicklas Nielsen and François Perrodo repeats the title obtained in LMGTE AM in 2021, taking home that of PRO / AM in this first adventure of the team in LMP2.

The team from Piacenza, winner of the Bahrain race, defeats the rivals of the # 35 of Ultimate (J.Lahaye / M.Lahaye / Heriau) and those of the # 45 of Algarve Pro Racing (Thomas / Allen / Binder), with the # 44 of ARC Bratislava (Konôpka / Beche / Bradley) to close fourth.

At the rear is the # 34 of Inter Europol Competition (Gutiérrez / Smiechowski / Brundle), in contention for the Top5 until it received 2 ‘of Stop & Go for an infringement found at the pit stop.

LMGTE PRO: Ferrari to the last breath

A race unsuitable for the faint-hearted Ferrari fans that saw Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado confirm themselves as champions at the wheel of Ferrari # 51.

It seemed like a ride arm in arm with the # 52 of Molina / Fuoco the one that the AF Corse pilots were making, but with 100 ‘from the end the change of the 488 leader began to sob with the British slowing down the pace and slipping slowly into bottom of the group.

It took a miracle to allow the Red to finish the race, with Pier Guidi gritting his teeth in the last part, turning 8-10 seconds slower than his rivals in the category, trying not to be caught up in the LMGTE AM, which he would have denied the points placement and the title.

On the other hand, with the fifth place of the pair, the champion remains in Maranello, which in any case with the victory of Molina / Fuoco would still have had two standard-bearers of the Prancing Horse on the roof of the world.

This is because the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 64 prepared by Pratt & Miller for the duo Milner / Tandy, is good at taking the square behind the Spaniard and the Calabrian, perfect in leading a race without any flaws and with a lot of grit. honor by taking advantage of the favorable circumstances with the Full Course Yellow that put them back into play after a slow start.

He chews the Porsche bitterly, which started in Pole Position with the 911 RSR-19 # 91 of Lietz / Bruni, finishing third in front of the companions of the # 92, Estre / Christensen. The drivers of the German manufacturer tried to resist the Ferraris in the first part, then they did not have the pace to fight for success in the race and in the championship.

LMGTE AM: Cairoli smiles, Keating Re

In the LMGTE AM class comes the title for Ben Keating and Marco Sørensen, who shared the wheel of the TF Sport Aston Martin # 33 with Henrique Chaves, concluding a wonderful year with a fourth place that also rewards the team with the trophy.

The crew of the blue Vantage limited themselves to managing the situation by having a large margin over the # 98 of NorthWest AMR (Dalla Lana / Pittard / Thiim) that preceded the finish line.

The success ended at Team Project 1 with a double win: thanks to a perfect last part, Cairoli / Pedersen / Leutwiler took their # 46 Porsche to the command, followed by the # 56 Inception Racing in the hands of Barnicoat / Hyett / Jeannette .

Both 911s mocked the Ferrari # 85 of the very good Iron Dames, Frey / Gatting / Bovy, once again having to content themselves with getting on the podium when they deserved the triumph.

Moving down in order, sixth place goes to Porsche # 86 of GR Racing (Pera / Barker / Wainwright), followed by # 77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Priaulx / Ried / Tincknell).

After a good race, the finish does not reward the other Ferraris as the # 54 of AF Corse (Cassidy / Flohr / Castellacci) drops eighth – star of a couple of spins in the last hour – ahead of the # 60 of the Iron Lynx (Cressoni / Fisichella / Schiavoni) and the Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing / TF Sport (Fujii / Hoshino / Fagg) which closes the Top10.

At the bottom of the ranking we have the Ferrari # 21 of AF Corse (Mann / Vilander / Ulrich) and # 71 of Spirit Of Race (Dezoteux / Ragues / Aubry), respectively eleventh and thirteenth, divided by Porsche # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Lindsey / Poordad / Heylen).