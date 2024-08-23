A new series will air later this year, offering a detailed look at each of the major car manufacturers competing in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

‘Meet the Legends’ is an eight-part series that will tell the sporting, business and aspirational stories of some of the world’s leading brands, delving into their philosophies as to why they chose sportscar endurance racing.

The WEC has seen a surge in recent years thanks to a set of innovative, stable and cost-effective global regulations, which have been embraced by both established manufacturers with a history in endurance racing and ambitious new brands aiming to create new stories.

This cocktail of positive competition and technical ingenuity has created for many years one of the largest and most competitive grids in world motorsport.

The series explains the dynamics of why and how manufacturers race, with the organisations’ most senior members, top drivers and industry experts describing what each brings to the global racing challenge.

The series also gathers the opinions of key decision makers in the WEC paddock. These, along with contributions from top drivers, management and endurance experts, with their diverse opinions and knowledge, present a detailed description of each brand competing in the Hypercar category.

The historical aspects of each manufacturer are also explored, providing valuable background on why the brands are so respected by fans, drivers and industry experts.

The start of the 6 Hours of Spa Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

“Thanks to the Hypercar regulations, the dawn of a new era for so many manufacturers in the WEC has been a celebration of the commitment of some of the biggest names in the automotive and motorsport industries, so we felt it needed a deep dive to understand what makes these iconic brands so competitive,” said FIA WEC CEO Frédéric Lequien.

“The level of dedication is evident on the track. We see it race by race and lap by lap. But behind the scenes there are deep foundations and entire levels of technical, sporting and marketing excellence that you don’t see.”

“Meet the Legends delves into this to give the viewer a deeper understanding of each brand and the unique attributes they bring to the WEC. The diversity among them is something that should be celebrated, and these episodes do that with deep insight and strong background.”

Stéphane Andriolo, Sales and Marketing Director of the ACO and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, added: “Endurance racing today is used to promote much more than just new technology, but also brands, what they represent and how the public perceives them.”

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA ​​WEC provide the perfect platform for leading manufacturers to tell their stories. The ‘Meet the Legends’ series will allow viewers to look behind the scenes and understand why some of the world’s leading car manufacturers choose to race in the FIA ​​WEC.”

The series will kick off in November, with Ferrari opening the lineup. It will be the perfect way for fans to recharge their WEC viewing and passion as the season draws to a close and anticipation builds for another exciting season in early 2025, when the 1812km Qatar opener kicks off.

Race action Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The full schedule of “Meet the Legends”

Ep1: The Unwavering Devotion of the Fans – Ferrari

Ep2: No Challenge Too Big – Alpine

Ep3: Racing with charm – Peugeot

Ep4: The American Racing Style – Cadillac

Ep5: Motorsport Legacy Driven by Excellence – Porsche

Ep6: A Unique Racing Story – Lamborghini

Ep7: The Art of Speed ​​- BMW M

Ep8: The Relentless Pursuit of Inventing the Future – Toyota