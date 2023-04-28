Toyota celebrates its second Pole Position of the season in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship thanks to Kamui Kobayashi, who in a heart attack finale of Qualifying to define the grid for the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps got the better of the Ferraris of Miguel Molina and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The sun came out in the Ardennes in the afternoon, messing up the plans of those who thought there would be rain as the forecasts had said since yesterday. And all three sessions that took place gave emotions and jolts up to the last metre. And even beyond…

HYPERCAR: red bitterness, Koba does not forgive

Not even the time to start that there is immediately the twist: Brendon Hartley, as soon as he comes out of the pits, is probably betrayed by the cold tires as soon as he reaches the top of the Eau Rouge and crashes into the barriers of the Raidillon. Even though the Toyota driver was proceeding quite slowly, the GR010 Hybrid #8 was damaged on the front and the New Zealander was desperate, finding himself without a time trial and relegated to the bottom of the standings.

At the restart after the red flag, with 12’30” on the clock, everyone proceeds very cautiously, but some skidding can still be seen. The battle was very close and with a staggering final lap, Giovinazzi puts the Ferrari back in front of everyone. The 499P # 51 completes the lap in 2’00″777 beating Kobayashi’s #7 Toyota by 0″035, shortly after the Japanese had managed to overtake Molina’s 499P #50 by an excellent performance.

The Spaniard had taken the provisional lead, but in the following lap he could have further improved if he hadn’t found himself in front of a Porsche in the last sector, even exiting the ‘Paul Frère’ corner wide, losing precious tenths of a second.

While by now the smiles and hugs were wasted in the AF Corse pits, here was the atrocious joke: Giovinazzi’s time was canceled due to the track-limits being exceeded by the Apulian on the exit from Les Combes, who also put two wheels on the gravel. In that situation he probably lost a few tenths more than gaining it, but having finished with all four tires beyond the fateful white line, his best time inevitably got cancelled.

This gives Kobayashi the Pole by 0″024 over Molina and brings Giovinazzi down to third by +0″161, with the Maranello standard bearer smiling bitterly upon receiving the communication, by which time he had already tasted the good blow.

For a Ferrari that proves to be competitive over the flying lap like at Sebring, there is also the menacing shadow of the two Cadillacs at the start. Excellent qualifying by Earl Bamber, fourth in the #2 V-Series.R ahead of his teammate in the #3 Sébastien Bourdais, even if the New Zealander is only 0″231 from the lead while the Frenchman is more than 1″.

The Porsche continues to suffer and Kévin Estre doesn’t go beyond the sixth time at the wheel of the 963 #6 prepared by Team Penske, followed by the #38 that Jota has entrusted to Will Stevens for this first outing chasing the primacy on the grid.

Glickenhaus gets the eighth time at 2″1 from the leader with Olivier Pla, the Peugeots don’t shine and finish in ninth and eleventh place respectively with Jean-Eric Vergne (#93) and Gustavo Menezes (#94), divided by Porsche # 5 by Frederic Makowiecki.

Bringing up the rear was the Vanwall Vandervell of ByKolles Racing driven by Tom Dillmann, stopped at +3″8.

LMP2: Blomqvist without rivals

As always, the session of the LMP2 class was very tight and interesting, where the difference was made by a great champion like Tom Blomqvist.

At the wheel of the United Autosports Oreca #23, the Anglo-Swede took the lead halfway through the works with a time of 2’05″979 that no one was able to get much closer. Louis Delétraz tried it with the Oreca #41 of Team WRT, but stopped second at 0″339, followed by Daniil Kvyat at 0″527 from the leader with the Prema #63.

In the Top5 there are Robin Frijns on the WRT #41 and Pietro Fittipaldi with the #28 of Jota, also half a second behind the leader, while sixth is Bent Viscaal at the wheel of the Oreca #9 of Prema, keeping behind the United #22 of Filipe Albuquerque, the #34 of Inter Europol Competition driven by Fabio Scherer.

In the Top10 we also find the Oreca #10 of Vector Sport that Gabriel Aubry brings ninth to the finish line with 1″056 of delay, beating the Alpines of Olli Caldwell (#35) and Charles Milesi (#36).

LMGTE AM: first joy for Al Harthy and Aston

In Class LMGTE AM the first Pole Position in the series arrives for Ahmad Al Harthy in a rather frantic and uncertain 15′.

6’32” from the end of the session, while most of the competitors were still intent on warming up the tires properly, PJ Hyett spun on the Eau Rouge climb, crashing heavily against the Raidillon barriers.

The Project 1-AO Porsche #56 came out badly damaged and the tests were interrupted by the red flag for several minutes, with the American driver luckily exiting unhurt from the crash.

This again forced everyone to enter on cold tires and start warming up the tires again, then driving with very clenched teeth so as not to run into errors and track-limits.

The best of all was Al Harthy, who with the Aston Martin #25 driven by ORT by TF Sport set a time of 2’17″216, keeping him 1″9 ahead of the Porsche #85 of the landlady, Sarah Bovy; the Iron Dames standard-bearer tried in every way to take the lead, but first she went long at Les Combes and then on the penultimate lap she exaggerated at Eau Rouge-Raidillon ending up beyond the limits of the track, so in the final attempt she tried to bring home the time without further smudging.

Excellent third place for Ryan Hardwick with the Porsche #88 of Proton Competition, closely followed by the Corvette #33 of championship leader, Ben Keating, who accuses a delay of 2″290 from the leader with a C8.R burdened with 45kg of ballast .

The best of the Ferraris is the #83 AF Corse branded Richard Mille in the hands of Luis Pérez Companc, for whom the record in the first sector at the last attempt is not enough to get close to the front rows, while sixth is the #98 Aston Martin of NorthWest AMR conducted by Ian James.

Hyett eventually finds himself seventh on the list thanks to the time established before the accident, but in the end he won’t be in the game due to too much damage sustained in the bang. This will allow the #54 Ferrari of Thomas Flohr (AF Corse) to move up one place, after the Swiss had placed eighth ahead of the Japanese Satoshi Hoshino in the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing/TF Sport and Takeshi Kimura at steering wheel of the Kessel Racing Ferrari #57.

The Porsches of Christian Ried (#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing), Michael Wainwright (#86 GR Racing) and Claudio Schiavoni (#60 Iron Lynx) close the grid.

The AF Corse Ferrari #21 did not take part in Qualifying after it was involved in the incident in Free Practice 2 between its driver, Diego Alessi, and Flohr’s 488. The team from Piacenza replaced the chassis and is currently still assembling the car to be in the race tomorrow. If she makes it, she will then have to serve a 30″ Stop & Go given to her by the judges for the episode.

The 6h of Spa-Francorchamps will start on Saturday at 12.45.

