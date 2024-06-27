The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the entry list for the 6h of Sao Paulo, the next event of the 2024 season which will take place on the weekend of 12-14 July.

After the 24h of Le Mans the maximum endurance series flies to Brazil and as usual there will be 19 HYPERCARs and 18 LMGT3s in action on the Interlagos circuit.

Among the names of the protagonists we have a couple of changes; the first concerns Toyota, which has put Mike Conway back on its roster, who was forced to be absent from the Circuit de la Sarthe due to a fall on his bicycle which caused him an injury.

At the moment the Japanese have not yet communicated whether the Englishman has actually recovered, or whether he will need a replacement. To be verified, in the latter case, whether to replace him with José Maria Lopez, on the podium at Le Mans with Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck De Vries, or proceed with the call-up of Ritomo Myiata, the reserve designated for these situations, who in France was already busy with Cool Racing’s LMP2.

Lopez is currently listed as returning to Akkodis-ASP to take back the wheel of the #87 Lexus. And speaking of RC F GT3, on the other side of the garage in the #78 we will once again see Clemens Schmid as the Silver competitor, rather than Timur Boguslavskiy.

The Russian had already been replaced during the 6h of Spa by the German, when he had caught the flu, so for Schimd it is actually a sort of resumption of the work started in Belgium, reuniting with Takeshi Kimura and meeting Kelvin Van Der Linde.

To complete the ‘returns’ discussion, on the #99 Proton Competition Porsche 963 competing in the HYPERCAR private team category, we will see the duo Neel Jani/Julien Andlauer without Harry Tincknell, given that the latter will be busy defending the Ford colours in IMSA at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park that same weekend, as he already did during the 6 Hours of Spa.

#99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Harry Tincknell, Neel Jani, Julien Andlauer Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

THE PROGRAM

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, work will begin on Friday 12 July with the first two Free Practice sessions lasting 90′ each.

The following day it is the turn of Free Practice 3 and Qualifying, divided as always into two phases, with the best from Q1 who will then battle for the Hyperpole. The race is instead set for Sunday 14th, but let’s see the complete program taking into account the 5 hour time difference that separates us from South America.

FRIDAY 12 JULY

Free Practice 1: 15;45-17;15

Free Practice 2: 8.15pm-9.45pm

SATURDAY 13 JULY

Free Practice 3: 3.30pm-4.30pm

LMGT3 Qualifying: 7.30pm

Hyperpole LMGT3: 7.50pm

HYPERCAR Qualifying: 20;10

Hyperpole HYPERCAR: 8.30pm

SUNDAY 14 JULY

Race: 4.30pm (6 hours)

FIA WEC – 6h of Sao Paulo: List of entrants