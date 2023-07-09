Toyota effortlessly wins the 6h of Monza, the fifth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which nonetheless sees Ferrari giving the joy of the podium to its fans, a placement which is also achieved by an excellent Peugeot for the first time.

As always, the fight between the LMP2s was very heated, which in the end rewarded the WRT Team, while a wonderful Porsche hat-trick arrived among the LMGTE AMs with several surprises.

Departure Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

HYPERCAR: Toyota thrust, Ferrari defends itself

After the disappointment suffered at the 24h of Le Mans, Toyota is back to winning ways right on the home turf of Ferrari’s arch-rivals, and it does so without particular worries as the GR010 Hybrid #7 of Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez was ahead for the most of the ride.

The only moments in which the Japanese car that started from Pole did not lead were at the start, when the neutralizations between the Full Course Yellow and the Safety Car put those with a different stop strategy in front for some situations. In general, Toyota’s pace was better and the stretch in the last two hours served to manage the situation in a finale in which Ferrari tried everything to recover.

Antonio Fuoco/Miguel Molina/Nicklas Nielsen redeemed two unfortunate adventures (Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans) by taking the second step of the podium with a 499P #50 suffering on the long Monza straights, but capable of confirming itself as second force in the field.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Paul Belletti

This time Peugeot deserves a big round of applause, which also had the satisfaction of taking the lead in the first hour. The 9X8 #93 driven by Di Resta/Vergne/Jensen gives the first podium to the Casa del Leone, finally armed with a competitive car, even if not with the same pace to stay with Toyota and Ferrari in the long run.

This time the result mitigates another disappointment arrived at the hands of the 9X8 #94 driven by Menezes/Duval/Muller, still slowed down by gearbox problems and finished last in the category.

The #8 Toyota of Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa finished fourth with a comeback, punished twice for accidents (at the start with the Ferrari and then with the Aston Martin #777), finishing far from the best and forced to grit her teeth for grab a points placement useful for the championship.

This also came about passing the #51 Ferrari of Giovinazzi/Pier Guidi/Calado in the closing laps, rear-ended by Buemi at the start and slipping to the rear, trying different strategies when returning for the stops, but also suffering from the low speed of tip in step.

The #5 Porsche driven by Makowiecki/Cameron/Christensen and the #6 driven by Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor, although in difficulty compared to their category rivals, this time they are the best of the LMDhs, finishing in sixth and seventh place.

Among other things, the official 963s managed by Team Penske are also the only ones capable of showing off in some way because the private ones of Jota (#38) and Proton Competition (#99) have experienced problems, respectively with the steering wheel and the accelerator, causing the descent to ninth place for the car of the English team driven by Ye/Da Costa/Stevens and the retirement of that of Bruni/Jani/Tincknell at the debut.

The stop of the latter in the fifth hour also caused a new introduction of the Safety Car allowing many to review their pit stop strategies and benefit from them.

The Glickenhaus #708 of Berthon/Dumas/Pla made a good impression, finishing in eighth place despite some brake problems, while the Cadillac #2 of Lynn/Bamber/Westbrook was very bad, only tenth and never in the game, as well as being penalized for a pit stop infraction at one point.

The Vanwall race conducted by Vautier/Guerrieri/De Oliveira and prepared by ByKolles Racing was impalpable, too slow to appear among those who count.

#28 Jota Oreca 07 – Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen Photo by: Paul Belletti

LMP2: Jota mocks everyone

In the LMP2 class, Jota’s Oreca #28 got the better of it after a very long fight between all the 07-Gibsons. Fittipaldi/Heinemeier-Hansson/Rasmussen stand out in front of the excellent Alpine #36 of Milesi/Canal/Vaxivière, with the #41 of Team WRT (Kubica/Andrade/Delétraz) which in the end grabs third place after starting from Pole Position.

He chews the United Autosports #23 (Pierson/Van Der Garde/Jarvis) very bitterly, capable of leading the operations for a long time and overtaken on the last lap by the WRT #41, the Inter Europol Competition #34 also arrives in the Top5 with Costa/Scherer /Smiechowski, followed by the other United (#22 Hanson/Lubin/Hanley).

Tough race for Prema Racing, which in the end has the #63 of Beche/Pin/Kvyat seventh and the #9 of Viscaal/Caldarelli/Ugran ninth. The Orecas of the tricolor team are divided by Aline #35, the #31 of WRT closes only 11th with a final collapse.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Paul Belletti

LMGTE AM: trio of Porsches, Corvette queen

Also in the LMGTE AM Class the last Safety Car that entered the track in the fifth hour once again shuffled the strategy cards and Porsche finds itself celebrating an incredible hat-trick with unexpected protagonists.

The #77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing with Andlauer/Ried/Pedersen wins ahead of the #60 of Iron Lynx in the hands of Schiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello, third is the #86 of GR Racing that Riccardo Pera had already placed in the Top3 at Le Mans together with the Wainwright/Barker duo.

The Corvette #33 driven by Catsburg/Varrone/Keating remained without prizes and with a fourth place which in any case served to win the title early, able to precede the Porsche #85 driven by Iron Dames Frey/Gatting/Bovy after a good fight.

Black day for the Ferraris: the best 488 is the #83 of Rovera/Wadoux/Perez Companc (AF Corse) after suffering a rear-end collision and serving two penalties for infringements committed in the Safety Car, sixth ahead of the Aston Martin #25 of Eatwood/ Dinan/Al Harty (ORT by TF Sport) and the Porsche #56 of Cairoli/Castro/Moura (Project 1-AO), who dropped one place for a final Drive Through.

The race for the 488 #21 driven by De Pauw/Mann/Piguet and the #54 driven by Rigon/Flohr/Castellacci was also difficult: the AF Corse cars completed the top 10, the #57 driven by Huffaker/Kimura/Cozzolino (Kessel Racing) and the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing due to an accident, sent to the wall by the Toyota #8 of Buemi.