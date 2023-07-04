The countdown has ended. The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship arrives in the Temple of Speed ​​for the fifth round of the season.

After the victory of the Ferrari 499P, in the centenary edition of the 24h of Le Mans, the fight for the world title is becoming more and more exciting with Toyota leading the standings against the “rookie” Prancing Horse, only 18 points behind the Japanese .

Reigning World Champions Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sébastien Buemi on Toyota also lead the drivers’ standings ahead of the Ferrari trio made up of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

There will be 36 cars at the start of the 6h of Monza which will start on Sunday 9 July at 12.30. As many as 13 Hypercars lined up by 7 different manufacturers: Toyota, Ferrari, Cadillac, Porsche, Peugeot, Glickenhaus and Vanwall, but the show is also ensured by the 11 Oreca 07 – Gibson in LMP2 class and the 12 LMGTEs of the 4 brands Ferrari, Aston Martin , Chevrolets and Porsches.

In addition to the eagerly awaited 6 hours of the World Endurance Championship, the cars of the Alfa Revival Cup, the historic single-seaters of the F3 Classic and the Tatuus of the F1 Academy, the Formula 1 satellite series, will also take to the track on the 5,793 meters of the Brianza circuit. which will see the best young drivers on the international scene compete against each other.

The weekend program will already begin on Thursday 6 July from 20.00 in Piazza Trento e Trieste in Monza with an event that will see the FIA ​​WEC drivers parade on stage ready to greet the fans and indulge in autographs and selfies together with the cars which, from Friday will take to the track in the Temple of Speed. In the square in front of the Municipality of Monza, a prize will also be awarded to the protagonists of the Ferrari victory at the 24h of Le Mans.

On Friday 7th July the engines will start at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza with the free practice of the FIA ​​WEC and the surrounding series. Free entrance to grandstands and paddocks and to the Fan Zone which will open its doors with an exhibition of cars, merchandising, kids area, food court, giant screens from which to follow the action on the track and a stage on which DJ Admin will perform which will liven up the weekend monza.

4 races scheduled for Saturday 8 July in addition to the qualifications of the endurance world championship. But above all the first Pit Walk, open to all spectators, with an autograph session that will start at 1.40pm until 2.25pm.

The highlight of the weekend will arrive on Sunday 9 July. At 9.00 the third race of the F1 Academy followed by the F3 Classic. At 10.30 there will be a Pit Walk again with an autograph session before the start of the 6h of Monza when, on the starting grid of the Temple of Speed, the Navy will hand over the tricolor to the starter of the fifth round of the FIA ​​WEC.

Leading the grid in the formation lap will be Dindo Capello, three-time winner of the 24h of Le Mans and Grand Marshal of the 6h of Monza. At 12.30 green light for the race which can also be followed on the giant screens positioned on the starting straight, in the Prima Variante and outside the Variante Ascari.

“We can certainly say that the 6 Hours, which will take place on Sunday in Monza, is one of the most important appointments on our calendar – comments the president of Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Giuseppe Redaelli – Ferrari’s historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is contributing in a formidable way to the growth in popularity of a championship, the FIA ​​WEC, which sees the participation of some of the most important international car manufacturers.For Monza, this appointment is part of a long history that brings to mind the glories of the famous 1000 kilometers”.

On the monzanet.it website and on the Monza 100 APP, all the information to enjoy the 6h Monza show in the best possible way: the routes to access the grandstands, parking lots, refreshment areas and much more.