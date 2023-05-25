The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the entry list for the 6h of Monza, the fifth event of the 2023 season which will take place immediately after the 24h of Le Mans.

In Brianza it takes place on the weekend of 7-9 July and the number of cars on the grid is still 37 cars, but with a novelty among the Hypercars.

As announced some time ago, Proton Competition has set the debut of its new Porsche 963 LMDh for the Italian round of the series, which for the occasion will have the #99 on the side and will be driven by Gimmi Bruni and Harry Tincknell.

For the Roman, this is his return to the series after he had been a protagonist in the LMGTE PRO Class with the 911 RSR-19 until last season, having been busy training with prototypes for some time and having also won the 24h of Daytona with the Oreca LMP2.

Tincknell is an expert on the prototypes having competed extensively in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Mazda DPi’s, while the name of the third entrant remains unknown for the time being, although rumors say Proton could only employ a pair of drivers.

The 963 of the German team is the second privateer racing in the championship this year, after the first appearance made by Jota’s at Spa-Francorchamps. Weissach’s prototype joins the two official teams managed by Team Penske, while the line-ups of Toyota, Ferrari, Peugeot, Vanwall and Cadillac remain unchanged, the latter once again in action with only one V-Series.R.

Glickenhaus has so far only named Romain Dumas on their 007 LMH #708.

In Class LMP2 we have 11 Oreca 07-Gibson and on the #63 of Prema Racing Mathias Beche was called to replace the unavailable Mirko Bortolotti (at the Norisring for the DTM round) and share the wheel with Doriane Pin and Daniil Kvyat.

Andrea Caldarelli will also return to the Venetian team in place of Juan Manuel Correa on the #9.

As already anticipated for some time, Ben Hanley and Giedo Van Der Garde will be the bearers of United Autosport as Filipe Albuquerque and Tom Blomqvist will have the commitment in IMSA at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

With Proton moving to LMH, the LMGTE AM Class drops to 13 cars and for now the only question concerns the AF Corse Ferrari #21 which still does not have a Bronze driver designated to share the cockpit with Ulysse De Pauw and Simon Mann . In the first round at Sebring it was the turn of Stefano Costantini, who was replaced by Diego Alessi at Portimao and Spa.

The program

Activities on the track will begin on Friday 7 with the two Free Practice sessions, the third as always scheduled for the Saturday before Qualifying, with the race on Sunday.

Let’s see all the times specifically so as not to miss anything.

FRIDAY 7 JULY

Free Practice 1: 11.30-13.00

Free Practice 2: 3.40pm-5.10pm

SATURDAY JULY 8

Free Practice 3: 10:45-11:45

Qualifying: 14:40 (LMGTE AM-LMP2-Hypercar)

SUNDAY 9 JULY

Race: 12.30 (6h)