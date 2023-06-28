The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the final entry list for the 6h of Monza which takes place next week as the fifth round of the 2023 season.

Among the 13 Hypercars, in addition to the already announced first outing of the Porsche 963 of Proton Competition for Neel Jani/Gimmi Bruni/Harry Tincknell, Glickenhaus has chosen to offer a second chance to Nathanael Berthon, who will be aboard the 007 LMH #708 together to Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla replacing Ryan Briscoe.

Vanwall Racing has instead already confirmed the hiring of Joao Paulo De Oliveira in place of the ‘outgoing’ Tom Dillmann, with Esteban Guerrieri and Tristan Vautier still at the wheel of the #4 Vandervell 680.

The scheduled 11 Orecas have been confirmed in LMP2, with Andrea Caldarelli who will ride the 07-Gibson #9 of Prema Racing given that Juan Manuel Correa will have the commitment to Formula 3 at Silverstone.

Still in the team from Veneto, Matthias Beche replaces Mirko Bortolotti in the #63, who will go to the Norisring to race in the DTM with the Lamborghini of SSR Performance.

In LMGTE, on the other hand, there is the forfeit of the Aston Martin #98 entered by NorthWest AMR and managed by Heart of Racing (which should still return for the Fuji stage) due to the concomitance with the IMSA SportsCar Championship in which the American team has given precedence to be at the start of the GTD Class at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Mosport.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Daniel Serra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

At Ferrari, Julien Piguet is confirmed as teammate of Simon Mann and Ulysse De Pauw in the 488 #21, while Daniel Serra will not be able to take part in the event with the #57 of Kessel Racing, who called Kei Cozzolino to complete the crew with Scott Huffaker and Takeshi Kimura.

Among the 36 registered for the event, the only formation yet to be defined is that of Project 1-AO, again due to the concurrence of IMSA which prevents PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette from being on the #56 Porsche 911 with Matteo Cairoli on paper, for now the only one sure to race at Monza.

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The program

Activities on the track will begin on Friday 7 with the two Free Practice sessions, the third as always scheduled for the Saturday before Qualifying, with the race on Sunday.

Let’s see all the times specifically so as not to miss anything.

FRIDAY 7 JULY

Free Practice 1: 11.30-13.00

Free Practice 2: 3.40pm-5.10pm

SATURDAY JULY 8

Free Practice 3: 10:45-11:45

Qualifying: 14:40 (LMGTE AM-LMP2-Hypercar)

SUNDAY 9 JULY

Race: 12.30 (6h)