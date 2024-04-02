The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the entry list for the 6h of Imola, the next event of the 2024 series which will take place on the weekend of 19-21 April.

There will be no big news on the Santerno track, with the confirmation of the 37 cars at the start divided between 19 Hypercars and 18 LMGT3s.

As already anticipated for some time, Cadillac will present itself with a two-driver line-up, namely the owners Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who have already been nominated for some time as permanent drivers at the wheel of the V-Series.R #2 prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, which in shortest races of the year will not include other competitors, unless last minute changes.

For the rest, there is clearly great anticipation for the trio of Ferrari 499Ps, in action on home soil in front of their fans, as well as for the Lamborghini SC63 and the Isotta Fraschini.

The contenders in the first category remain the same as those seen in Qatar, namely Porsche which currently leads the drivers' and constructors' rankings, represented by the official 963s, plus the three private ones from Jota and Proton Competition, plus Toyota, Alpine, BMW and above all Peugeot, which will debut the 9X8 in an advanced version.

For the LMGT3 category the battle will see Porsche having to defend its leadership against Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Lexus, Corvette, Ford Mustang, Aston Martin and BMW, which on #46 will have the highly anticipated Valentino Rossi, ready to show off on a circuit he knows very well.

#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

THE PROGRAM

In Imola the engines will start on Friday for the first Free Practice, while on Saturday afternoon the spotlight will be on Qualifying. The start of the 6h is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday, but let's see in detail all the times of the planned activities, with the side races which will be reserved for Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa and Porsche Carrera Cup Germany.

FRIDAY 19 APRIL

Free Practice 1: 12.00-13.30

Free Practice 2: 5.15pm-6.45pm

SATURDAY 20 APRIL

Free Practice 3: 11;10-12;10

LMGT3 qualifications: 14;45-14;57

Hyperpole LMGT3: 15;05-15;15

HYPERCAR Qualifying: 15;25-15;37

Hyperpole HYPERCAR: 15;45-15;55

SUNDAY 21 APRIL

Race: 1pm-7pm (6 hours)

FIA WEC – 6h of Imola: List of entrants

FIA WEC – 6h of Imola: Program