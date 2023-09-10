Toyota also takes home the Manufacturers’ title in 2023 thanks to the one-two achieved at the 6h of Fuji, in a penultimate round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of the season which, however, did not see the GR010 Hybrids in total dominance from the start as expected.

The cloudy and rainless day gave us a hard-fought race for long stretches, with smiles also for the excellent official Porsche, successes also taken by Team WRT and Ferrari-AF Corse in the LMP2 and LMGTE AM Classes and a Ferrari that among the Hypercars suffers the shame of being dubbed, as well as missing the podium for the first time in the year.

Departure Photo by: Masahide Kamio

HYPERCAR: Toyota beats a big Porsche

The race began with the Porsche taking the lead, but what might have seemed only an initial foray by the Team Penske 963 actually turned out to be a beautiful race by Vanthoor/Estre/Lotterer.

The LMDh #6 remained at the top for 4 hours straight, then joined by the Toyotas who turned the corner at the penultimate stop and returned to the front. The GR010 Hybrids initially fought against the Ferraris, but soon started chasing the Porsche to get that one-two that allows TGR to take home the Constructors’ World Championship once again.

Kobayashi/Conway/López celebrate at the wheel of their #7 ahead of the twin #8 of Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa and now they will go to Bahrain to fight for the drivers’ title separated by 15 points when there are 39 up for grabs in the last scheduled event .

The Porsche guys deserve real applause for the second podium of the season for the #6 after the one achieved in Portimão, in a solid and flawless race which lost the #5 of Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki prematurely, having started on the rear right which was then changed at the pit stop for the subsequent puncture.

Here, however, Team Penske made the mistake of also refueling while the Safety Car regime was in force on the track, therefore going against the regulations and taking a 3′ penalty, and then running into trouble with the power steering which have been relegated to the rear.

The Ferraris fail to reach the podium for the first time, but the worst thing for the 499Ps is the shame of the lapping suffered by the Toyotas. A situation that could potentially have happened already in Monza if it hadn’t been for the Safety Car’s entry at the end, which instead materialized on Toyota soil.

It was well known that the AF Corse Reds would suffer at Fuji, both due to the characteristics of the track and due to a Balance of Performance providing them with too little power, but to this were added the problems of tire wear, which were accentuated even after the first stop when trying the paper to mount the new medium ones on one side and keep the hard ones on the other.

A decision that didn’t pay off and which ultimately saw the #50 of Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen finish ahead of the #51 of Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi with a fourth and fifth place with a decidedly bitter taste.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Sixth is Jota’s private Porsche #38, at times competitive with Da Costa/Stevens/Ye, but also paying a penalty for hitting its LMP2 sister and therefore losing ground against its category rivals.

The 963 is ahead of the Peugeot #94 of Duval/Menezes/Vandoorne and #93 of Di Resta/Vergne/Jensen (at the end struggling with a problem with the pressure of the hydraulic system, losing position to its twin) in another a difficult race for the 9X8s, never in the match and struggling between seventh and eighth place.

In the Top10 there is also the private Porsche #99 of Proton Competition in the hands of Jani/Bruni/Tincknell who had technical problems slowing it down, and a Cadillac which was not very competitive today and also suffered a broken nut losing the front left at the fifth hour; Westbrook/Lynn/Bamber eventually returned to action, but too far behind.

The Vanwall #4 of ByKolles Racing loses a top ten finish with the Guerrieri/Vautier/De Oliveira trio having to pit to resolve a problem right at the last hour, being overtaken by the Cadillac.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz Photo by: WRT Team

LMP2: WRT mocks United

Another breathtaking finish in the LMP2 Class which sees Team WRT jump to the front after the last two stops with the Oreca #41 of Andrade/Kubica/Delétraz, capable of pulling away and winning against the #22 of United Autosports (Lubin/Hanson/Albuquerque) , in the lead for a long time and then grappling with the comeback of the #31 of WRT (Gelael/Habsburg/Frijns), beaten on the last lap in the bitter duel for second place.

The #23 of United Autosports (Pierson/Jarvis/Hanley) instead drops to fourth after having been on the verge of a podium, followed by a competitive Alpine #36 (Vaxivière/Milesi/Canal).

The #28 of Jota (Heinemeier-Hansson/Fittipaldi/Rasmussen) is sixth at the end of a difficult day, with the #10 of Vector Sport (Cullen/Kaiser/Aubry) and the #9 of Prema (Ugran/Correa/Viscaal) behind ).

The Top 10 in the category are completed by the 07-Gibson prepared by Inter Europol Competition (#34 Smiechowski/Scherer/Costa) and Prema (#63 Caldarelli/Pin/Kvyat), while the #35 by Alpine (Negrao/Rojas/ Caldwell).

#54 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: Ferrari

LMGTE AM: Ferrari returns to success

Ferrari returns to win in the LMGTE AM Class after a very long drought thanks to the great performance provided by Castellacci/Flohr/Rigon. The 488 #54 of AF Corse had also taken a beating from the Corvette, but with a second part of the race that was perfect in terms of pace and strategy, as well as free from any mistakes, it recovered to the deserved first step of the podium.

Behind her, the 488 #57 of Kessel Racing-Car Guy with the Kimura/Huffaker/Miyata trio could have completed the nice one-two for Maranello, in particular highlighting the excellent performance on the debut of the third of the crew, a young shoot that Toyota he lent to the Swiss-Japanese team and was the protagonist of great times in his stint at the end of the race; second place, however, was transformed into third due to a 10 second penalty imposed on him after the race for not having slowed down in time during a short Full Course Yellow in the last hour.

The #33 Corvette of the new champions Keating/Varrone/Catsburg takes the podium in place of honor in a difficult event which saw them pay a couple of penalties for contact with their rivals, but benefit for the umpteenth time from a step clearly superior to everyone who ultimately puts a prize in the hands of the C8.R guys.

Still left empty-handed are the Iron Dames Frey/Gatting/Bovy with the #85 Porsche, only fourth after fighting for the top positions in the first part, followed by the #56 Porsches of Project 1-AO (Hyett/Jeannette/Cairoli) and #77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Ried/Pedersen/Andlauer).

The 911 in ‘Rexy’ livery also pays a Drive Through for a collision with the #77 during the last hour, but this one has a couple of penalties due to track limits that do not allow it to go beyond sixth place, managing to overtake the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing in the hands of James/Mancinelli/Riberas at the end.

The comeback of the Porsche #86 (Wainwright/Barker/Pera) of GR Racing stops in eighth place with the Ferrari #83 of AF Corse driven by Rovera/Wadoux/Pérez Companc behind, paying for an error at the start of the South American, relegating him to the order and going back as far as we could with the official Ferrari GT duo, and the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing-TF Sport (Hoshino/Fujii/Stevenson).

Heavy penalties were collected by the Porsche #60 of Iron Lynx (Schiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello), the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse (Koizumi/Mann/Cozzolino) and the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport (Al Harthy/ Eastwood/Dinan) who remain outside the Top10.

FIA WEC – 6h of Fuji: Final Standings