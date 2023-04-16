Change of positions at the top of the World Championship. The #7 Toyota of Kobayashi, Conway and Lopez, winner of Sebring, suffers problems and finishes in ninth position. The #8 twin thus takes the victory, with Hartley, Hirakawa and Buemi new leaders of the standings. Immediately behind the Ferrari 499P #50, ahead of the Porsche #6 on the first podium in Hypercar. United Autosport celebrates a hard-earned double in LMP2, while Corvette repeats itself in GTE-Am, not without shouldering.

Hypercars

World twist in the premier class. The Toyota #7 winner in Florida is forced to a pit stop required by the FIA ​​for failure to read the powertrain sensors that verify compliance with maximum power. The superb work of the Toyota mechanics, who replaced the left rear axle shaft in just 11 minutes, did not save Kobayashi, Conway and Lopez from the ninth place finish, losing precious points in terms of the championship. With the ever-expanding Hypercar grid, the two Toyota crews are now paying dearly for any problems. The GR010 #8 of Hartley, Hirakawa and Buemi thus wins with a lap ahead of the pursuers, led by Ferrari #50 499P by Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen, which repeats the podium in Sebring. First overall podium in Hypercar also for Porsche with #6 by Vanthoor-Estre-Lotterer, a source of great satisfaction for the German team after the 963 also celebrated its first IMSA victory in the same weekend.

In fourth position is placed the Cadillac Dallara by Westbrook-Lynn-Bamber, who could have collected more if the race hadn’t been compromised by a blockage by Westbrook. The strong flat-spotting of the front tire forced the team to an extra stop, offsetting the strategy. Fifth position instead for theto Peugeot #94, which completes the quintet of five different manufacturers in as many positions. The 9X8s finally ran continuously with no problems, except for the #93 starting a lap late for the power steering replacement.

Besides Toyota, too the Ferrari 499P accuses problems in the race. The #51 driven by Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi was traveling immediately behind its twin when a brake-by-wire problem forced the front generator to be deactivated. In addition to having to make an extra stop, the Reds also quickly overheated the front brakes and in the final stages Pier Guidi could do nothing but manage the situation, crossing the finish line in sixth position. He also woes for Porsche # 5, which stopped for a long time in the pits to replace the power steering and control unit. Take advantage of it Glickenhauswhich collects the eighth place, while vanwall was forced to retire after the impact against the barriers caused by the failure of the front brakes.

LMP2

Hard-fought race in the intermediate class. The 6 Hours has long been a matter between the two United Autosports and the #63 Prema, which started from pole position. In the final, however, the WRT #41 of Kubica-Deletraz-Andrade re-emerged, knocking the Prema of Bortolotti-Kyvat-Pin off the podium. Deletraz, however, fails to overcome the two United Autosport, who win a brace by crossing the finish line on parade. The winner was the #23 of Jarvis, Vad der Garde and Pierson without radio communications, which redeemed itself after retiring at Sebring due to technical problems. The Hertz-Jota #48 instead, winner in Florida, closes in fifth place.

GTE-Am

Spectacular and uncertain final up to the last among the GTs. The Portuguese race was a 5-a-side fight between the three Ferraris of AF Corse, the Corvette and the Porsche #85 of the Iron Dames, with continuous changes of position on the track and in the pits. The duel between Sarah Bovy and Ben Keating respectively aboard the Porsche and the Corvette was particularly exciting, repeating the challenge already seen in Florida. Just Corvette is first under the checkered flag with Keating, Catsburg and Varrone, repeating the success of Sebring. However, the outcome was uncertain up to the last corner, because in the end it made up for it under the #83 Ferrari of Lilou Wadoux-Luis Perez Companc and Alessio Rovera, with the Italian desperately trying to find a gap right up to the last corner. Also notable was the performance of Wadoux, who in his first stint recovered from fourth to first position. The #85 Porsche driven by Bovy-Gatting-Frey closes the podium. The next stage of the WEC is the 6 hours of Spa scheduled in two weekslast event before the ultimate race: the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.