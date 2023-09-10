There couldn’t have been a better result for Toyota, which reconfirmed itself with the double at home world champion among manufacturers. Taking the podium step is the GR010 #7 of Kobayashi, Conway and Lopez, whose success, however, was by no means a given. In fact, Porsche, the author of its best performance of the season, defended tooth and nail the first position it had achieved at the start, refusing to give it up until two hours before the end. For the first time, Ferrari finished outside the podium in the premier class, but consoled itself with the victory of the AF Corse #54 in the GT category. Festa WRT instead among the Lmp2.

Hypercars

Complicated start for everyone on cold tyres, with the entire Hypercar platoon arriving long into turn 1. The #6 Porsche driven by Vanthoor took the lead after the first braking section, ahead of the two Ferraris. After a short initial Safety Car begins the comeback of the two Toyotas. The home idols first exceed the 499P, and then chase the Penske Porsche leading the race. The 963, however, shows a very respectable pace, maintaining the leadership with Vanthoor first and then Estre.

Jose Maria Lopez on the #7 Toyota tries everything, but the long time spent in the wake of the Porsche doesn’t help his tires. At Toyota we thus opt for a team order. Lopez gives up the position to Hirakawa, who on the last lap before the penultimate stop manages to overtake the Porsche, putting the #8 in the lead. During the round of pit stops the twin Toyota also managed to overtake the official Porsche, now entrusted to Lotterer.

Kobayashi’s #7 at that point had no problem moving into first position and gaining a lead of over forty seconds on the other Toyota. In fact, Brendon Hartley on #8 reports balance and vibration problems, experiencing a delay in pace. However, this does not prevent Toyota from scoring a new one-two in front of the home crowd, ahead of the Porsche #6 of Vanthoor-Estre-Lotterer, for the first time on the podium. The victory of the #7 means that Kobayashi-Conway-Lopez are now closer in the drivers’ standings to their teammates Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawa, with one race still to go.

Late Ferrari

For the first time in the season the two Ferrari 499Ps finished at the foot of the podium. The #50 of Fuoco-Nielsen-Molina she is fourth, trailing by one lap, preceding the #51 of Pier Guidi-Molina-Calado by about forty seconds. The two Reds paid for the big delay experienced in the first two stints, while the pace was decidedly better in the second part of the race. With today’s result the world championship dream for the Cavallino almost definitively ends.

Various drawbacks prevent other Porsches from expressing the same potential shown by car #6. The Jota of Stevens-Ye-Da Costa is fifth, but without the Drive Through imposed for the contact with the Jota #28 Lmp2 the customer Porsche could have put more pressure on the Ferraris. Penske #5, on the other hand, was immediately eliminated from the competition the puncture suffered during the initial contact with Calado’s 499P, followed by a three-minute penalty for refueling during the sole Safety Car regime. Dull race for the two Peugeots, seventh and eighth, preceding the Porsche Proton #99. Cadillac closes the points, having suffered greatly with its pace in the initial stages and then delayed due to an unscheduled pit stop following the loss of the left front wheel.

Lmp2

The race in the second class is characterized by a intense duel between WRT and United Autosport. The victory goes to WRT #41 of Kubica-Deletraz-Andrade, who strengthen their leadership in the drivers’ classification, as well as that of the team among the teams. Second position was assigned in the very last stages, with the United Autosport #22 of Hanson-Albuquerque-Lubin managing to prevail over the WRT #31 of Gelael-Habsburg-Frijns. Fifth position for Alpine #36 behind the other United, while the two Premas did not go beyond eighth and tenth position.

GTE-Am

Lots of action among the GTEs, with one decisive moment standing out above all else. Bean Keating in a Corvette collides with Thomas Flohr’s #54 Ferrari at the chicane, causing it to spin. The Corvette is given a 30-second Stop&Go penalty, compromising its hopes of victory. Thomas Flohr however managed to restart, without his Ferrari having suffered any damage. #54 expresses a very respectable rhythm, so much so Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon they are first under the checkered flag.

In second position a second Ferrari celebrates, the #57 of Kessel Racing. The comeback of the Keating-Varrone-Catsburg Corvette instead ends on the lowest step of the podium, afflicted by another ten second penalty for pushing the #86 Porsche beyond the limits of the track. The girls ofIron Dames as always they had another leading race, but did not go beyond fourth place. The WEC is now preparing for another two months of break, before returning to the track at the beginning of November for the last marathon in Bahrain.