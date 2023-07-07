Toyota-Ferrari, head-to-head restarts

The second free practice session at the Monza circuit saw Toyota making a comeback. The Japanese brand, which seeks ‘revenge’ against Ferrari on the legendary Brianza circuit for the defeat suffered at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, has in fact taken the best time on Friday afternoon thanks to car #7, the one led by the Conway-Kobayashi-López trio. Lapping in 1:36.363 the GR010 Hybrid occupied the first position, relegating the second place went to the Ferrari 499P #50. The gap was just over a tenth and a half.

The second Toyota, the #8, took third place in these PL2s from Monza, three tenths away from its sister car. The second car from Maranello, however, finished further back from its triumph in France. There #51 in fact finished in seventh place, detached by eight tenths from the first position. However, Giovinazzi-Calado-Pier Guidi’s car had already demonstrated its speed in the morning, posting the best time in the PL1.

PL2 also closes at Monza. Toyota returns to the front with the #7. Second position for Ferrari 499P #50.#WEC #6HMonza pic.twitter.com/PI6vw2fbhV — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 7, 2023

Salt Cadillac, good Proton

In this second round he made a significant leap forward the Cadillac. Only ninth in the morning, the #2 car driven by Bamber, Lynne and Westbrook instead put the fourth half of the session, collecting just 62 thousandths of a gap from the second Toyota. Instead, the Porsches slipped further back, among which, however, theexcellent sixth place of the #99 of the Proton Competition. Captained by Gian Maria Bruni, the second customer team of the Stuttgart company – which makes its debut this weekend – showed encouraging performances, being preceded by only two tenths by the 963 #5 of the official Porsche team.

Steps forward, at least in terms of reliability, also for Peugeot. After some technical problems slowed the #93 in the morning, in the afternoon the two French cars almost reached the combined 100 laps. The #93 was the fastest of the two 9X8s, finishing the session in eighth position. The #94 instead tenth, more than a second away from Toyota’s best time.