After giving up expansion for next season, the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship is already planning for the future and in 2025 there will be 40 cars on the starting grid.

The possibility of increasing the starting grid had already been feared during this year, but in the end it was decided to remain with 37 cars for the 2024 entry list.

Clearly the expansion of the World Endurance Championship and the increase in visibility is attractive to many brands, some of which have been excluded from next season’s list, while others are already certain to arrive in the following season.

“We will go to 40 cars in 2025, for sure. I can say it’s a kind of obsession in the office, but it’s really difficult to find the right balance. We won’t have the capacity to accommodate everyone, because in 2025 we could have 43 to 45 applications,” explains the CEO of the series, Frédéric Lequien.

“We are discussing with teams and team managers to verify all the possibilities, especially regarding the LMGT3, to share the garages with those who manage two cars in one garage.”

“There are many parameters that must be taken into consideration, but this is the direction we will take and I can guarantee that in 2025 there will be 40 of us.”

One of the aspects to take into consideration is that at the 24h of Le Mans places are limited to 62 and some of these are assigned with invitations for those who win ELMS, Asian Le Mans Series and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Among other things, this year the WEC has removed the LMP2 Class precisely to make room for a greater number of Hypercars, still guaranteeing space for the GT3s for the new dedicated category, but the second-tier prototypes at Le Mans will keep 15 slots on the grid .

If we consider that all those registered for the World Championship have the right to register for the French 24h, it becomes more complicated to distribute invitations or accept extra requests.

“When you participate in the WEC you automatically qualify for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and we only have 62 places there: we have to pay attention to this,” underlines Lequien.

In 2025, the arrival of the Aston Martin Valkyrie among the Hypercars with the Heart of Racing team is certain, while Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx will double the SC63 LMDh. Consequently, the situations of some tracks, such as Imola and Austin, which do not have a sufficiently large number of garages, will also need to be evaluated.

On the other hand, there remains an opening to race-by-race registrations, obviously taking them into consideration for events held on tracks with more pits available.

“The more garages we have, the more there will be the possibility of accepting race-by-race entries, but I don’t want to compromise. It will be difficult to accept additional entries, maybe one or two in the season, but it’s very difficult to say at the moment in which places we can do it” .

“Of course we have more space in Qatar than in Imola, but we also have to pay attention to the safety of the pit lane, which is a very important thing for us.”

“In any case, only the brands that participate in the WEC and ELMS will be allowed in Le Mans, and the LMGT3 must be homologated by ACO and FIA. But the LMGT3 grid in the WEC is very balanced, so I don’t see the possibility of have another car of this category in the race. Maybe in Hypercar it’s possible.”