The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the entry list for the 6h of Fuji, the next stage of the 2023 season which will be held on the weekend of 8-10 September.

In Japan, 36 cars are scheduled and compared to the Monza weekend, the Hypercar class loses one, namely the Glickenhaus. As already announced after the Brianza event a couple of weeks ago, the Italian-American team preferred to give up the long and expensive trip to the Far East with its only 007 LMH for technical-economic reasons, and the round in Bahrain is also in doubt as already happened in 2022.

The main category will therefore see the pairs lined up by Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot face off against the Vanwall – which confirms the trio Guerrieri/Vautier/De Oliveira – and the LMDhs of Cadillac and Porsche, the latter represented by the Penske teams (963 official), Jota and Proton Competition.

In Class LMP2 there are always 11 Orecas registered, two for Prema, United Autosports, WRT and Alpine, and one for Inter Europol Competition, Vector Sport and Jota. Juan Manuel Correa gets back on Prema’s 07-Gibson #9 together with Filip Ugran and Bent Viscaal, while on the other side of the box Mirko Bortolotti is back with Doriane Pin and Daniil Kvyat on the #63, after the Trentino driver had been absent from Monza to race in the DTM.

In the LMGTE AM Class we will see 13 cars at work: Julien Piguet remains in the crew with Simon Mann and Ulysse De Pauw at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 #21 of AF Corse, PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette will once again join Matteo Cairoli in the Porsche #56 of Project 1 after having been involved in IMSA concurrent with Monza.

Also back is the Aston Martin prepared by Heart Of Racing and entered with #98 as NorthWest AMR for the Mancinelli/James/Riberas trio, which also went racing at Mosport two weeks ago, skipping the World Championship.