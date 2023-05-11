Reason prevailed. And the choice can only be applauded: the FIA ​​and the ACO have decided to authorize the heating of the tires for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. After what has been defined as “…an in-depth evaluation of tire usage data together with the exclusive tire suppliers of the WEC, Michelin and Goodyear…” the right decision was made official to allow the use of tools to bring tires that by regulation had been banned earlier this year.

The exemption is limited to the 24 Hours of Le Mans only, ensuring that drivers of all experience levels can compete in the safest possible environment, regardless of track conditions and temperatures. The provision arrives in time for the race which lasts one day after the Constructors had to deal with cars demolished right on the track with tires that struggled to enter the correct operating window.

The latest example was that of Antonio Fuoco who crashed violently at Spa during the 6 Hours after losing control of the 499P immediately after exiting the pit lane without having made a driving error, but due to the unpredictability of cold tires.

The return to tyrewarmers will apply to all three classes of the WEC for reasons of consistency and fairness. In addition, the tire heating ovens will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel from the FIA ​​WEC’s exclusive supplier, TotalEnergies.

In the meantime we hope that the tire suppliers together with the teams and their drivers can find the right pit exit strategies after the pit stop to seek the best understanding of how to bring cold tires up to temperature ahead of the remaining 2023 WEC season .