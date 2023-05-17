The centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is upon us and one could hardly have hoped for a better entry pool. After the shortage of the past years, the premier category returns to its former glory, with 16 Hypercars from 7 different manufacturers. The wild card for innovative cars is also back, reserved for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of the new generation of Nascar. Leading it, an exceptional trio: Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button.

Hypercars

No less than 16 Hypercars will compete for the overall victory for the Centenary of the 24-hour race. In addition to the crews registered full-time in the WEC, there is the second Glickenhaus entrusted to Franck Mailleux, Natahanael Berthon and Esteban Gutierrez. Penske fields a third 963, on which Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet and Nicholas Tandy will sit. So it goes up to four the number of Porsches on the track, given the confirmation of Hertz-Jota. Instead, the counting stops at three Cadillac Dallara. Sebastien Bourdais, Renger Van der Zande and Scott Dixon will drive the second car which debuted at Spa, while Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken will sit in the Action Express Cadillac.

Lmp2

The intermediate category is the one with the highest number of members: 24 crews. For the Italian colors, the two Prema are joined by the AF Corse of Perrodo, Barnicoat and Nato. Among the leading names is Neel Jani, who will share the Duqueine Team car with Biner and Pino, while Renè Rast will join Ricky Taylor and John Farano in Tower Motorsport. Finally, a well-known name from the category returns: Racing Team Turkey will take part in the Centenary with Salih Yoluc, Tom Gamble and Dries Vanthoor.

GTE-Am

There is a touch of nostalgia for what will be the last 24 hours of the GTE. The Am class sees 21 cars starting, including 8 Porsches, 7 Ferraris, 5 Aston Martins and 1 Corvette. They will be three Porsches in the Proton Competition, while Kessel Racing fields a second 488 GTE EVO driven by Cozzolino, Tsujiko and Yokomizo. The Aston Martin of TF Sport is also back. The complete entry list of the 24 Hours of Le Mans can be consulted at the following link.