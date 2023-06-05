The 24 Hours of Le Mans turns one hundred years old. The race is always hugely popular, but this year there won’t be a free seat to celebrate the glittering anniversary of the automotive world.

For this milestone, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) is privileged to welcome one of the greatest superstars in the history of world sport to France. LeBron James, legendary American basketball player with his four NBA titles, of which he is the best scorer in history, but also a business innovator and philanthropist, will lower the French flag to kick off the 62 competitors at 4:00 pm on Saturday June 10th.

Since 1949, the role of starter of the race has often been entrusted to a personality from the world of politics, sport, cinema or industry. Previous official starters include Brad Pitt (2016), Rafael Nadal (2018), Alain Delon (1996), French President Georges Pompidou (1972) and Steve McQueen (1971).

“I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans and thank him very much for accepting our invitation. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a world-renowned event which has, in the past, welcomed some big names from different sectors,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club of the Ouest.

“LeBron James is a true legend of the sport, whose list of achievements and records commands respect and admiration. We look forward to introducing him to the unique atmosphere of Le Mans and the excitement generated by the Centenary of the greatest race strength of the world,” he added.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is also thrilled to be able to have this experience: “There is nothing better than seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level. It is an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motoring and contribute to celebrate the centenary of one of the greatest sporting events in the world. I can’t wait to kick off this iconic race and see its world-class drivers compete on the global stage at Le Mans,” said James.