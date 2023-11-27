Wec 2024, Valentino Rossi confirmed in GT3 with BMW

The entry list for the 2024 World Endurance Championship has been revealed: there are 37 cars at the start, divided equally between Hypercar and GT3. There is a third Ferrari in the top class, Valentino Rossi is confirmed on the BMW M4 GT3

I am 37 cars who will participate in the 2024 WEC season, the twelfth for the World Championship reserved for endurance races. For the first time there will only be two categories at the start: the very confirmed Hypercarswhich grows from 13 to 19 participating cars, and the GT3, which replaces the Gte, with 18 cars. Instead, the Lmp2 comes out, which will still have 15 places reserved in the 24 Hours of Le Mans alone. Toyota is still a candidate to be the car to beat, but will have to guard against the competition of eight other brands, starting with Ferrari: the Maranello company confirms its two official 499Ps and adds a third deployed privately by AF Corse and captained by Robert Kubica. Also present Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche. The new GT3 class takes over the sporting regulations of the outgoing GTE and sees nine manufacturers at the start: Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Porsche. See also Neymar completed the last training session and could enter the squad against Real Madrid

Ferrari: three-pronged attack — The head of Ferrari’s GT sporting activities Antonello Coletta had already anticipated it on the occasion of the 8 Hours of Bahrain: the Maranello company was ready to give its support to field a third 499P in private form throughout the season. The program has officially materialised: in 2024 there will be three prototypes deployed, two of which are official and one managed independently by AF Corse. On the two Ferrari – AF Corse cars, which keep the numbers #50 and #51, are confirmed respectively Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi. The third car will carry the number #83 and will be driven by Robert Kubica, just made official as an AF Corse driver. However, his two teammates are yet to be confirmed.