Wec 2024, Valentino Rossi confirmed in GT3 with BMW

The entry list for the 2024 World Endurance Championship has been revealed: there are 37 cars at the start, divided equally between Hypercar and GT3. There is a third Ferrari in the top class, Valentino Rossi is confirmed on the BMW M4 GT3
I am 37 cars who will participate in the 2024 WEC season, the twelfth for the World Championship reserved for endurance races. For the first time there will only be two categories at the start: the very confirmed Hypercarswhich grows from 13 to 19 participating cars, and the GT3, which replaces the Gte, with 18 cars. Instead, the Lmp2 comes out, which will still have 15 places reserved in the 24 Hours of Le Mans alone. Toyota is still a candidate to be the car to beat, but will have to guard against the competition of eight other brands, starting with Ferrari: the Maranello company confirms its two official 499Ps and adds a third deployed privately by AF Corse and captained by Robert Kubica. Also present Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche. The new GT3 class takes over the sporting regulations of the outgoing GTE and sees nine manufacturers at the start: Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Porsche.
Ferrari: three-pronged attack
The head of Ferrari’s GT sporting activities Antonello Coletta had already anticipated it on the occasion of the 8 Hours of Bahrain: the Maranello company was ready to give its support to field a third 499P in private form throughout the season. The program has officially materialised: in 2024 there will be three prototypes deployed, two of which are official and one managed independently by AF Corse. On the two Ferrari – AF Corse cars, which keep the numbers #50 and #51, are confirmed respectively Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi. The third car will carry the number #83 and will be driven by Robert Kubica, just made official as an AF Corse driver. However, his two teammates are yet to be confirmed.
19 Hypercars
—
In addition to the two Toyotas and three Ferraris, there are others in the Hypercar class seven housesincluding four debutants in the class, for a total of 19 cars. Porsche is the most present with five cars, of which two officially fielded by team Penske, two by Jota and one by Proton. Confirm the two Peugeot 9X8with the addition of Stoffel Vandoorne in place of Gustavo Menezes, who will present themselves at the start of the season very advanced compared to 2023. Alpine debuts in the World Championship with two A424s, one of which will have Mick Schumacher behind the wheel. Also BMW debuts with two M Hybrid V8s fielded by Wrt: the Bavarian car arrives in Europe after a season in the United States and will see Raffaele Marciello among the drivers. Finally, three manufacturers present themselves with individual cars: Cadillac confirms its V-Series.R, while Isotta Fraschini he finally enters with his Tipo 6-C Lmh e Lamborghini with the SC63 deployed by Iron Lynx.