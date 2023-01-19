The FIA World Endurance Championship WEC in 2023 it shoots on the weekend of 11 and 12 March with the 1000 Miles of Sebring in the United States. The appointment with the 24 Hours of Le Mans is for 10 and 11 June 2023. The famous race on the French track of Sarthe on the calendar precedes the 6 Hours of Monza (July 9).

The Endurance series is open to prototypes and GT-style racing car divided into four categories: Hypercars, LMP2 and LMGTE Am. World Championship titles are awarded to the leading manufacturers and drivers in both divisions prototypes what a grand tourer.

WEC 2023 calendar

The WEC 2023 calendar foresees you are datingpreceded by a prologue on March 11 and 12 on the track of sebring. A week later (March 17) still in Floridaon the Sebring international circuit, the first race official of the season: the 1000 Miles of Sebring.

The 6 Hours of Monza 2023 takes place on 9 July

There 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 it runs on the weekend of 10-11 June, while the 6 Hours of Monza is scheduled for July 9.

WEC 2023 calendar dates

Ferrari 499P Hypercar Le Mans

Ferrari Hypercar WEC 2023

Among the novelties of the new season is the Ferrari 499Pthe unprecedented Hypercars del Cavallino aiming to win the next one 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Championship WEC 2023. On the track during the season, Ferrari lines up two 499P Hypercar Le Mans.

Ferrari drivers in WEC 2023

There #51 is entrusted to the reigning world champions of the GTE-Pro class, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado together with Antonio Giovinazzi. On the #50 there are instead Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

Photo Ferrari 499P Hypercar Le Mans

