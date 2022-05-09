Two out of two for AF Corse in the LMP2 Pro / Am Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, and above all in great style.

Also at the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps the crew made up of Alessio Rovera, Nicklas Nielsen and François Perrodo won with the Oreca 07 – Gibson # 83, repeating the success of the category obtained at Sebring, after the Pole Position in Qualification.

It goes without saying that both the Varese and the Dane are showing a superfine quality worthy of their place in Ferrari as GT drivers, with colleague and team leader Perrodo rubbing his hands at having had the green light from Maranello to have them in the team.

“This time I wasn’t perfect, during my stint I made a couple of mistakes, but I have two extraordinary guys with me who helped me a lot”, smiles the Frenchman.

By now, more than surprising, every ride at the wheel of Rovera is a confirmation of his great talent. The general Pole Position among the LMP2s signed on Friday evening was seasoned with great driving shifts, especially the first where he distinguished himself at the start and in duels with rivals in the lot.

# 83 AF Corse Oreca 07 Gibson LMP2 by François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Clearly I am very happy with the work done in qualifying. Getting an LMP2 pole position on the last lap was an emotion that we shared with the whole team. A moment that will remain”, comments Rovera.

“I’m also happy with the race result, certainly we couldn’t invent much: with all the interruptions and full course yellow it was more a struggle for survival and trying to stay on track even when we were on slick tires in the wet.”

“I got a great start, so much so that I was able to pass the two Toyota LMHs. At Eau-Rouge, however, I found myself blocked by them, so I had to lift my foot slightly and this got me overtaken by two other cars. “

“From there I tried to keep a good pace and not make mistakes, since the car wasn’t perfect and I was suffering a bit. The last stint was demanding, very difficult conditions with the slicks on a wet track. the car on the street and I did it “.

“Now we will have Imola with ELMS and then Le Mans, fundamental commitments arrive and Spa has been a good test bench”.