There is about a month left until the start of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and preparations are underway for the first stage which will take place in Lusail.

The wait is obviously for the Hypercars, which this year have risen to 19 presences thanks to the addition of the Alpine, BMW, Isotta Fraschini and Lamborghini brands, which will challenge Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota.

Even in the new LMGT3 Class there will be no shortage of stories to tell among the 18 participants, among which the name of Valentino Rossi clearly stands out, making his debut with the BMW M4 #46 of Team WRT, as well as the newly created Ford Mustang and Corvette Z06.

The first seasonal commitment will be spread over two weeks because, as per tradition, the weekend before the race we will have the two days of Prologue.

Photo by: Shameem Fahath #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P – Hybrid: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

The tests will in fact take place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February, starting not only to prepare for the 1812Km on 1-2 March, but also comparing their resources and capabilities for the first time by testing themselves on the same track with their rivals.

Activities on the Lusail track will therefore begin with the first three hours of testing scheduled for Saturday 24th in the morning and followed by another four in the afternoon. To these will be added another seven hours available to the protagonists of the championship the following day.

After a three-day break, the first Free Practice valid for the actual race will take place on Thursday 29 February, with Friday being the day set for Qualifying.

We remind you that from this season the format changes: the first 12 minutes of testing will serve to decide the best 10 who will compete in the Hyperpole in the following heat, as always divided into the two categories, Hypercar and LMGT3.

Saturday is the opening day of the championship: the 1812km will have the green light at 9.00 am Italian time and will end 10 hours later.

Taking into account the 2 hour time difference that separates us from the Middle Eastern city, let's see in detail what the Italian timetables are for the activities on the route.

PROLOGUE

Saturday 24 February

Session 1: 10am-1pm

Session 2: 3pm-7pm

Sunday 25 February

Session 3: 9am-12pm

Session 4: 2pm-6pm

1812 KM OF QATAR

Thursday 29 February

Free Practice 1: 10:20-11:50

Free Practice 2: 3.30pm-5.00pm

Friday 1 March

Free Practice 3: 9:00-10:00

LMGT3 qualifications: 14:00-14:12

Hypercar qualifying: 14;20-14;32

Hyperpole LMGT3: 14;40-14;50

Hyperpole Hypercar: 14;58-15;08

Saturday 2 March

Race: 9am-7pm (10h – 1812km)