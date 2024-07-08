There is a weight increase for all except Isotta Fraschini and Lamborghini in the new Balance of Performance that the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has released for the 6 Hours of Brazil.

In the fifth round of the 2024 series, which will be held on the Interlagos circuit, we will have several changes compared to the parameters imposed on the 24 Hours of Le Mans – which were drawn up based mainly on data from the previous edition – returning for some brands more or less to what was previously seen at Spa-Francorchamps.

That said, in the HYPERCAR class the highest ballast goes to Ferrari, which fresh from its success at La Sarthe with the 499P #50 finds itself with 17kg more on board, reaching a total of 1060kg and losing 5kW of maximum power under 250km/h (now at 503kW) and gaining 1.8% more above that speed. The Maranello cars will however have more energy per stint, counting on 905 MJ (+16 MJ).

The Toyotas will have the same weight as the Prancing Horse’s LMHs, which will increase by 7kg, with power dropping to 506kW (-2kW) and an increase of 2.8% above 250km/h, and energy at 912 MJ (+6 MJ).

Following, with 1051kg in total we also have Peugeot (+4kg) and Porsche (+9kg), with the 9X8 increasing power to 512kW (+2kW) and energy to 909 MJ (+14 MJ), while the 963 LMDh takes only 1 kW of power reaching 512 kW total and will be able to count on 908 MJ of energy (+4 MJ).

#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxiviere, #11 Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C: Antonio Serravalle, Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The exact same weight is also seen for the Alpine and BMW LMDh with 1044kg. The A424s grow by 6kg and see their power increase to 516W (+9kW) – losing 1.3% above 250km/h – and their energy to 910 MJ (+7 MJ), with the M Hybrid V8s ‘fattened’ by 5kg and benefiting from +4kW (512kW) and +4 MJ (908 MJ) in terms of power and energy.

Even Cadillac and Lamborghini are on the same weight of 1039kg, but if for the SC63 this remains the same with the same power of 519kW (and a -1% above 250km/h) with an increase of 5 MJ of energy (now at 909 MJ), the V-Series.R instead finds itself with 3kg to add, still seeing its power increase to 519kW (+10kw) – with -1.5% – and its energy to 907 MJ (+7 MJ).

Finally, it must be said, the Isotta Fraschini is removed from the enormous ballast with which it had to race up to Le Mans. The Tipo 6-C is the only car in the Hypercar Class to lose weight, being able to race on a minimum of 1030kg.

Added to this is the fact that there is 5kW more power (520kW) in total and the same energy of 915 MJ per stint, so we will see if the prototype built by Michelotto will finally be able to compete against its rivals, taking into account that after the French 24h there was no time to carry out any revisions and/or repairs; in Brazil it will have to grit its teeth.

#60 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMGT3: A blow to BMW and Lamborghini

In the LMGT3 class, in addition to the new BoP, the additional weights of the Success Ballast also return, which we will highlight later.

Compared to the last outing, the enormous amount of ballast that BMW and Lamborghini will have to carry is certainly noticeable, with +22kg (1353kg total) and +14 (1369kg) respectively, but also receiving more energy per stint given that the M4s will have 689 MJ (+12 MJ) and the Huracans 686 MJ (+16 MJ).

In terms of extra weight, Ford and Corvette are no exception: the Mustangs receive 13 kg for a total of 1340 kg, while the Z06s receive 1 kg (1358 kg), with 691 MJ (+8 MJ) of energy for the Proton Competition cars and 685 MJ (+14 MJ) for the TF Sport ones.

McLaren instead takes 9kg, reaching 1348kg, with +19 MJ of energy (681 MJ), 4kg are instead assigned to Ferrari (1349kg) and a +8 MJ of energy (672 MJ).

The Porsches remain the lightest of the lot at 1330kg, despite increasing their weight by 3kg, and with power at 678 MJ (+4 MJ), while 1kg is taken off the Aston Martins which will still travel at 1348kg and with 684 MJ (+2 MJ) of energy.

The only car that has no ballast changes is the Lexus, still at 1355kg, but benefiting from +5MJ of energy (now at 699MJ).

The minimum ride height of 50mm and the same maximum rear wing inclinations as previously seen remain in force for all models, while there are some changes to the power parameters below and above 200km/h.

As mentioned above, the Success Ballast that takes into account the podium results obtained in the previous two outings, plus the championship position, will impose an additional 45kg on the #91 Porsche of Manthey EMA (15kg+15kg+15kg), 20kg on the #92 of Manthey PureRxcing (10kg+10kg), 15kg on the #31 BMW of Team WRT (10kg+5kg) and 5kg on the #60 Lamborghini of Iron Lynx and the #88 Mustang of Proton Competition.

Finally, due to the fact that Interlagos is a new track for LMGT3, and the resulting uncertainties regarding wear and performance degradation, the teams’ request to have 4 more tyres available for Qualifying and the Race was accepted, bringing the total to 22 tyres.

FIA WEC – 6h of Sao Paulo: BoP HYPERCAR

FIA WEC – 6h of Sao Paulo: BoP LMGT3