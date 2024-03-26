Sebastian Vettel completed the test with the Porsche 963 at Motorland Aragón by completing 118 laps.

The German was visibly smiling and satisfied once he got out of the prototype prepared by the men of Team Penske, who together with colleagues from the Weissach manufacturer went to Spain to carry out a 36-hour endurance test in preparation for the 24h of Le Mans.

Porsche also brought its entire fleet of official drivers from the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship to Alcañiz, namely Matt Campbell/Michael Christensen/Frédéric Makowiecki of crew #5 and Kévin Estre/André Lotterer/Laurens Vanthoor of car #6.

Together with them, in addition to Vettel, there was also Thomas Preining, reigning DTM Champion, who was thus able to test the Multimatic chassis LMDh for the second time after its release in the Rookie Tests staged in Bahrain last November.

Sebastian Vettel, Porsche 963 Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Vettel got into the car this morning around 11:00 am and basically covered a total of 581 km without experiencing any particular problems and getting out with a big smile on his face immediately saying: “It was fun!”

“Of course I also keep an eye on other motorsport disciplines and I know many drivers who are active in the WEC and Le Mans – added the 36-year-old – At a certain point, my curiosity was so great that I had the idea of ​​trying it myself. Porsche gave me the opportunity to get into a current hypercar with the 963.”

“After the seat adjustment, the simulator session and the roll-out in Weissach, I already had a good feeling.”

“Driving the 963 on the Aragon track was definitely fun. First I had to get used to everything and find my rhythm. The driving experience is different due to the roof over my head, as well as the management of the greater weight and tyres”.

“The Porsche drivers were very helpful and explained to me the peculiarities and things I had to get used to. This made my life easier.”

Sebastian Vettel, Porsche 963 Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Jonathan Diuguid, CEO of Porsche Penske Motorsport, was equally happy with how the test went: “Aragon is one of the few places in Europe where we can race 24 hours a day and it offers us the opportunity to race for 36 hours of row in preparation for Le Mans. The very long back straight allows us to reach the top speed of over 300 km/h that we see on the 24 Hour Circuit.”

“Having Sebastian Vettel here was a unique opportunity for the team. He is a four-time F1 World Champion, he has enormous experience with hybrid and safety systems on high-performance racing cars.”

“Having his fresh and unique perspective on the car providing insight into our systems and performance was a unique opportunity. We are happy to have him here. He came out of the car with a smile, which is good.”