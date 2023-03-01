The 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship starts on 17 March in Sebring for the 1000 Miglia which will be part of the big weekend shared with the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The race is also the debut of the new Hypercar and LMDh in the premier category, preceded by the Prologue tests the week before the event. 37 cars and the latest names expected among the main teams appear in the entry list, but let’s go into detail to see who will be the protagonists in Florida.

#6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

HYPERCAR

In the Hypercar Class, it goes without saying that among the 11 cars all the spotlights will be on the debut of the brand new Ferrari 499P, but also watch out for the LMDhs of Porsche and Cadillac which, with the experience of Daytona, have already faced the first effort in their history.

Toyota will have to defend its titles, Peugeot instead aims to prove competitive and reliable after the great winter work on the 9X8, while Glickenhaus is back in action, choosing the trio for its 007 LMH #708 prepared by Podium Advanced Technologies.

In addition to the already known Romain Dumas, we will see Ryan Briscoe and Olivier Pla at work, confirmed for the second year in a row by the American team, which will also have Franck Mailleux available for the next rounds and could reshuffle the names when the #709 arrives for the 24h of Le Mans, aware that Richard Westbrook and Pipo Derani, who moved to Cadillac, will not be in the game.

Finally, curiosity for the other ‘small’ of the group, the Vanwall Vandervell 680 built by ByKolles Racing on which Jacques Villeneuve will ride. Compared to the entry list of the 2023 season, the private Porsches of Jota and Proton Competition will not race, given that the 963 customers will only be delivered between April and May.

#38 Jota Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, William Stevens Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMP2

For the moment, Jota will continue its adventure in the LMP2 Class with two Oreca 07-Gibsons, which will therefore be 12 for Sebring; Will Stevens and Yifei Ye will share the cockpit of the #48 while waiting for the 963 LMDh to arrive, while David Beckmann is ready to make his debut with them.

Against the two Orecas of the English team we will see the pairs of United Autosports, Alpine, WRT and Prema, plus the single 07s of Vector Sport – which has confirmed for now Ryan Cullen together with the newly announced Gabriel Aubry and Matthias Kaiser, and Inter Europol Competition.

#21 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Simon Mann, Stefano Costantini, Ulysse De Pauw Photo by: Ferrari

LMGTE AM

As we know, the World Championship has removed the LMGTE PRO class and therefore we proceed with a final year of GTE maintaining the AM category where we have 14 cars. The names of the Porsches of Proton were missing, which completed the two crews.

The #77 is for team principal and driver Christian Ried, supported by Julien Andlauer and Mikkel Pedersen, while the #88 is the already announced Harry Tincknell with Zach Robichon and Ryan Hardwick.

Michael Wainwright’s GR Racing also has the complete team for its 911 #86 and there are no changes compared to last season as Riccardo Pera and Ben Barker are confirmed.

Places assigned for the other Porsches fielded by Iron Lynx, for the Ferraris of AF Corse and Kessel Racing, as well as for the #33 Pratt&Miller Corvette. It remains only to define the name of the driver for the Aston Martin Vantage #98 of Northwest AMR, on which we will surely find Paul Dalla Lana and Nicki Thiim.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH: Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

THE PROGRAM

Being the “Super Sebring” weekend seasoned with WEC and IMSA – something not to be missed for endurance and prototype enthusiasts – the action on the track for the World Championship already begins on Wednesday with the first two Free Practice sessions.

Thursday is the time for the third session to prepare for Qualifying, which will now take place at night in Italy, while the race will start on Friday.

Let’s see all the times in detail, taking into account the 6 time difference that separate us from Florida and starting from those of the Prologue of 11-12 March.

Saturday 11 March (Prologue)

Session 1: 2.45pm-5.45pm

Session 2: 7.30pm-10.30pm

Sunday 12 March (Prologue)

Session 1: 15.00-18.30

Session 2: 8.30pm-11.30pm

Wednesday 15th March

Free Practice 1: 4.55pm-5.55pm

Free Practice 2: 10.35pm/11.35pm

Thursday 16 March

Free Practice 3: 5.55pm-6.55pm

Friday 17 March

Qualifications: 00.30

Race: 18.00 (1000 Miles / 8h)

FIA WEC – 1000 Miles of Sebring: Entry List

FIA WEC – 1000 Miles of Sebring: Schedule