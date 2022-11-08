Webuild acquires Australian construction leader Clough

The leader of Italian construction Webuid reached an agreement, subject to conditions, for the purchase of the entire share capital of the Australian company Clough Limited, one of the country’s leading companies in the sector and employs about 2,500 employees. Founded in Perth in 1919, wholly owned subsidiary Murray Roberts, provides innovative and sustainable solutions in the design, construction and maintenance of plants e infrastructure at the service of energy sectors, raw materials and infrastructures. Its major historical projects include the first skyscraper in Perth and the first major underground highway tunnel in Western Australia.

As of June 30, 2022Clough reports a order backlog of approximately € 2.1 billion, to which must be added approximately € 2.7 billion of projects for which the company was the best bidder. Both the backlog and the preferred bids are mainly concentrated in Australia and North America. The revenue volume annual for the year 2022 is equal to approximately € 1 billion. In addition, the company closed the 2022 financial year without financial debt.

Webuild will support Clough’s financial reorganization, with the goal of transforming it into the Group’s platform in Australia, a strategic market for growth with investments in infrastructure estimated at over € 300 billion, in the period 2022-2025. In Australia, Webuild records orders in its portfolio and projects for which the Group was the highest bidder for approximately € 9 billion.

Webuild- Clough: the details of the operation

The operation would allow a Webuild to strengthen the organizational, engineering structure and the workforce in Australia, functional to the execution of the major works in the portfolio and the commercial plan; strengthen the local presence in some main Australian states such as Western Australia and Queensland, in addition to the consolidated presence of Webuild in the states of New South Wales and Victoria; benefit from economies of scale and significant synergies through the enhancement of Clough’s central resources specialized in commercial planning, preparation of offers, human resources management, procurement management, administration, finance and control; expand and diversify the activities of the Webuild Group, in terms of operating segments, thanks to Clough’s good positioning and strong technical expertise in sectors such as Energy, Plant and Defense. Finally, the operation would allow Webuild to acquire the minority shares of some projects in Australia carried out in partnership with Clough, including the iconic Snowy 2.0 and Inland Rail.

The agreement is conditional, among other things, on thepositive outcome of the due diligence activities which will be promptly carried out on the Clough group, upon obtaining the necessary authorizations for the acquisition by the competent authorities, confirmation from Clough’s major customers the continuity of the post-acquisition contracts and the approval of the transaction by the shareholders’ meeting of Murray Roberts Holding Limited.

In the context of the operation, Webuild has undertaken to provide Clough, between signing and closing, a loan of up to AUSvalue 30 million (equal to approximately € 20 million), provided that Clough provides adequate collateral for repayment in the event of failure to complete the transaction. The due diligence activities have already started and will have as their object both the verification of the economic and financial forecasts that were provided to Webuild during the negotiation and the usual legal, accounting, tax and operational aspects.

Webuild, over 2 billion orders in Australia in the first half of the year

THE new Webuild orders in Australia in the first half of 2022 amount to over 2.0 billion euros (including variation orders; 2.2 billion in 2021 full year). For the group, it is the 2nd largest reference market for Webuild after Italy by order book. Webuild employs 1,800 people (direct and third-party personnel) in Australia. In the last 4 years: turnover in Australia grew by 3% of total turnover in 2018 to 10% in 2021, up to 13.6% in the first half of 2022; in the first half of 2022 the Australian order book is equal to € 4,897 million – 12.8% of the total backlog -, while in 2018 it was equal to 392 million – 1.5% of the total -, in addition to 4 billion projects for which the Group has been the highest bidder to date, for a total of € 8.9 billion.

The The group has been present in Australia since 1970 when Webuild built the Melbourne Underground Rail Loop (Murl), better known today as the City Loop. Throughout the 1980s, companies that would later join Webuild worked on various projects, such as the Wivenhoe Dam, the Shoalhaven Bridge, and the Traralgon and Pakenham Water Treatment Plants. Today he works in the country mainly on the hydroelectric (“pumped hydro”) and sustainable mobility sectors, with 2 offices, in Sydney and Melbourne. He is active on 2 ongoing projects (Snowy 2.0 and North East Link), and has been nominated Preferred Bidder for the mega Inland Rail project in Queensland.

As for the latest projects, On October 10, 2022, Webuild delivered the Forrestfield-Airport Link railway line to Perth, a project that includes 8.5km of railway line and three stations, including the connection to Perth International Airport. On March 22, 2022, as part of the Regionerate Rail consortium, Webuild was appointed preferred bidder for the construction of the Gowrie-Kagaru railway section, a relevant section of the Inland Rail project, which will cross the State of Queensland, Australia. In 2021, he won the tender for the North East Link – Primary Package, the largest infrastructural project carried out with the PPP technique (Public-Private Partnership) in Australia. In 2019, it won the tender for the construction of the Snowy 2.0 Hydroelectric Plant, the largest ever project in Australia in the hydroelectric sector. In 2018, it completed construction of the skytrain bridge, the most complex structure foreseen by the Sydney Metro Northwest project.

