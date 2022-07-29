Webuild returns to profit, order book above 47 billion

WeBuild returns to profit

Webuild closes the first half of the year marked by a return to profit, equal to 64 million, compared to the loss in the same period of 2021, and a growth in revenues and profitability. The results approved by the group’s board show adjusted revenues of 3,873 million (3,129 million in the first half of 2021), and mark an annual growth of 744 million equal to 24%. The main contributions refer to the development of operating activities in Italy, which benefit, among other things, from the positive effects deriving from the National Recovery and Resilienceincluding theHigh Speed ​​/ High Capacity railway Milan-Genoa, Naples-Bari and Verona-Paduaas well as some large projects abroad including, in particular, the orders in the US for the subsidiary Lane, the plant Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric power plant in Australia, the Hurontario Light Rail project in Canada, the Koysha dam in Ethiopia and the NykirkeBarkaker railway line in Norway.

Profitability increases: adjusted EBITDA stands at 251 million (€ 189 million), while adjusted EBIT is € 124 million (€ 91 million). The increase in adjusted EBIT of € 34 million confirms the expected profitability of the projects in the portfolio which has been preserved also thanks to the use of “pass through ”and risk mitigation in contracts that see mainly public entities as counterparties. The new contracts acquired or projects for which the group was the best bidder, since the beginning of the year, amount to a total 8.1 billion, and include works with significant engineering content and strategic value for the reference territories, such as the Inland Rail project in Australiaor even the realization of the Road A303, near Stonehenge, in the UKa project in whose service the Group will be able to put the track record gained in the field of safeguarding archaeological heritage. The communicates the group that approved the results of the first half of the year.

The order book at 30 June 2022 stands at 47.2 billion, of which 38.5 billion relating to construction, covering approximately 95% of target revenues for 2022-2024, well balanced in low-risk geographies such as Italy, Central European countries and the North, United States and Australia – countries that make up about 74% of the backlog. In Italy, where Webuild is the main player on the market, approximately 16 billion of additional investments in major works financed by the PNRR, of which 2.7 billion with tenders already in progress. The quality of the order book, the work done in partnership with its customers and the supply chain, as well as the effectiveness in managing contracts, the supply chain and the cost savings plan currently being implemented, have been confirmed as levers for growth and resilience, allowing to counteract the impact of dynamics inflationary.

Webuild confirms the guidance for 2022 in light of the results of the first half of 2022 which “once again demonstrate the resilience and solidity of the Groupdespite the geopolitical tensions, to a lesser extent the effects of the pandemic crisis from Covid 19 and the generalized increase in the prices of the main raw materials “. To address this latter aspect, the Group makes use, at international level, of risk mitigation clauses provided for in the contracts drawn up according to the standards “Fidic“; while in Italy, with the Aid Decree they have been allocated over € 10 billion up to 2026 to cover compensation for price adjustments, in support of ongoing projects and new tenders.

Net of currently unpredictable effects, deriving from any fallout from the health emergency and from the worsening of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine – where the Group is not present – the‘execution of ongoing projects, the important order backlog and the growing demand in core markets for sustainable infrastructures allow to confirm the financial guidance for 2022: book to bill:> 1.0x average in the period 2022-24; Revenues: 7.0 -7.5 millionrdi, fully covered by the current backlog; Ebitda margin: 7-7.5%, supported by the cost efficiency process already underway; maintenance of a positive net financial position.

