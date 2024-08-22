Webuild Accelerates in the United States: Lane Wins $446M Contract to Enhance New York Rail Network

Webuild accelerates in the United States. Two twin tunnels that will help boost the efficiency and capacity of rail links in New York City. This is what will be achieved by Lane, the American subsidiary of the Webuid Group, which has been awarded a contract with a total value of 466 million dollars (427 million euros), of which 35% will be in the form of a share Lane, for the construction of the Palisades Tunnel in New Jersey, USA.

The contract is the first tunnel awarded by the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) as part of the larger Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP) which includes the construction of a new tunnel between New York and New Jersey and the maintenance of an existing tunnel that is more than 114 years old.

The Palisades Tunnel is one of three separate tunnels that will make up the HTP, along with the Hudson River Tunnel and the Manhattan Tunnel. The project, identified as “Package 1A Palisades Tunnel Project”involves the design and construction of two twin railway tunnels, each approximately 1.6 km long and with an internal diameter of approximately 8 metres. Two TBMs, large mechanical moles that will progressively advance underground, will be used for the excavation.