WeBuild, 4.7 billion maxi-order in Saudi Arabia for three dams

One of the most impressive infrastructure projects in the world will come to life in Saudi Arabia, where Webuild has been commissioned by Neom to build three dams and the creation of an artificial freshwater lake in the desert. The contract, worth $4.7 billion, is an integral part of the Trojena ski resort and includes the construction of a futuristic architectural structure called Bow. This structure in the shape of a ship's bow suspended over the valley will host a luxury hotel, a residential area and a large central atrium.



The artificial lake, which will cover an area of ​​1.5 square kilometers with an island dedicated to botanical diving and walking, will become the largest body of water ever created in Saudi Arabia. Webuild CEO Pietro Salini expressed his pride in the project's victory, underlining the importance of the 2.8 kilometer long artificial lake as a fundamental resource in the development of Trojena. The project, under construction in the Tabuk region, will significantly contribute to the regeneration of Trojena, one of Neom's four development areas.

At the same time, Trojena has been chosen as the venue for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The mountain resort, currently under construction, will be equipped with 36 kilometers of runwayee is part of Neom's vast development plan, which includes investments of 500 billion dollars. Webuild has already secured a $4.7 billion contract for the construction of the dam system and bow-shaped structure in Trojena, contributing to the consolidation of its order book in Saudi Arabia.

Pietro Salini underlined the group's ability to win in global competitions, highlighting the commitment to respecting workplace safety regulations and workers' rights. The order in Trojena brings the value of Webuild's order book in Saudi Arabia to $7.1 billion, highlighting the strong, long-standing relationship between the Italian company and the Kingdom of Riyadh. Webuild has been active in Saudi Arabia since 1966 and is contributing to significant projects such as the Connector, a 57 kilometer high-speed rail line connecting Oxagon to The Line, a 170 kilometer residential area in the Saudi desert.

Webuild's geographical diversification and participation in large-scale projects in high-growth markets represent a concrete response to the energy transition and the conversion towards more sustainable economies. The Italian company, acting as a leader, will contribute to pushing the production of Made in Italy by involving a network of specialized Italian companies, which already participate in similar projects in Italy, in an excellence of the sector.

Subscribe to the newsletter

