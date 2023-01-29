Websites | The outage of Husi’s pages was caused by an external attack

The downfall of Husi’s website on Saturday was caused by an external attack.

Helsinki and the website of the Uusimaa hospital district (Hus) had technical problems on Saturday, due to which the pages did not work at all.

According to the working group that investigated the matter, there are indications that it was a disturbance caused by a third party.

“This was a more limited denial of service attack. I wouldn’t like to go into the details, but this was a case of third-party harm,” commented Hus’s ict production manager Risto Laakkonen for STT.

The outage that started in the afternoon lasted for several hours. On Sunday, the website works normally.

Interference only websites were affected. Internal services or systems such as patient information systems were not affected.

Mightily According to Russian hackers, the technical problems may be behind.

According to Yle’s information, on Saturday, a Russian hacker group has published a list of healthcare facilities that are targeted by a new denial-of-service attack.

According to the hacker source, Hus was on the list.