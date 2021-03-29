Website Disruption on several government websites: pages do not work or open in a lightened version

The cause of the fault has not been stated.

With several A malfunction has been detected on the state administration’s website, due to which the pages do not work or they open in lightened versions, says the state information and communication technology center Valtori.

The disruption affects the websites of the police, customs, the Finnish Immigration Service, the defense forces and several ministries, among others.

Valtori says that it will investigate the disruption in the common publishing platform service together with the service provider.

