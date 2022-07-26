Bank said it will reimburse charges arising from the instabilities that occurred this Monday

Santander reported that the services that were down on Monday (25.Jul.2022), such as the bank’s website and application, “are being gradually restored”.

In note published on Twitter, the company said that any charges that occurred because of the instability will be reimbursed.

Here is the company’s statement:

In the early afternoon of this Monday (July 25), the DownDetector platform, which monitors the operation of web, registered a spike in problems reported by users on the bank’s website.

In publications where customers marked the profile of Banco Santander, on Twitter, the financial institution regretted what had happened. “We apologize for what happened. We identified an intermittence in our channels and we are already working to regularize it. Please try again later”, says the message.

O Power 360 contacted Banco Santander to better investigate the intermittence in the systems, but no response was received until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Read customer reactions on social media: