There is a labile relationship between ethics and law: sometimes (and it would be desirable) they coincide, but too often they seem to ignore each other.

Positive laws -that is, the specific legal provisions in a certain society and a specific time- regulate the forms of action and coexistence of that human group, according to more or less previously agreed criteria and that are part of a history and a tradition with those that that group identifies with.

Of course, in this tradition, values ​​occupy a preponderant place: shared basic values, which in turn will allow us to discuss or disagree in many of its aspects and its forms of application.

But there are things that are not discussed: as Emmanuel Kant would say, all rational beings have a clear distinction between good and evil, regardless of our level of education or our religious and ideological affiliations.

However, something happens in our postmodernity and in some places and situations that these essential figures vanish; the boundaries between what is right and what is wrong become blurred, depending on particular interests or excessively biased views. There are acts that may not be specified in a legal code, and yet they are repugnant to ethical sensitivity. The legal and the moral are not covered exactly.

Hence the expression “Made the law, made the trap.” Or even more: the famous phrase coined by Hannah Arendt about “the banality of evil.” The object of criticism and misreading, what such a phrase states is that the worst actions of a human being can appear covered with a certain banal veneer.

Crimes committed under the excuse of due obedience, gestures of contempt and abuse towards others carried out almost as if in negligence … The underlying idea is “it is not so serious”, “it was not my intention”, “I did not realize it”, and other exculpatory forms that try to undermine evil. “It was something done as in passing!”

It is that the law, on many occasions, does not say anything about it or when it says it, it is too late. The fact that current regulations do not explicitly condemn an ​​act does not release the subject from their moral responsibility. And it is worth remembering another great Emmanuel of philosophy: Levinas, for whom each human being is “hostage to his other”, responsible for the pain of others.

It is a pity that in law schools Kant (the one on ethics, the Critique of Practical Reason) is stopped teaching and Levinas is not mentioned: what good would it do to students -future lawyers or judges- to be able to link ethics and law. It would be a way of beginning to understand that between “legal” and “legitimate” there should be a network, and not an abyss. Because we all fall into that abyss: those who commit such actions, and those who suffer their effects.

Diana Sperling is a philosopher and essayist