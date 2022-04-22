The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber was chosen as rapporteur for the action of the Rede Sustentabilidade party against the President’s decree Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which pardoned the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The Supreme Court sentenced him to 8 years and 9 months in prison.

Since the president published the decree last Thursday night (21.Apr.2022), 5 opposition initiatives have appealed to the STF and the Legislature to overturn it. In addition to the Sustainability Network, the actions are authored by the PDT, the PT, Senator Renan Calheiros and Deputy Perpétua Almeida. Psol also stated that it should appeal.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Court ordered the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights while the effects of the criminal conviction lasted. The STF also imposed a fine of BRL 192,500 on the deputy.

Below are the initiatives so far that have tried to overturn Silveira’s pardon:

Network – in action in the STF, he asked for the suspension of Bolsonaro’s decree. Said the president “does not share the same sense of reality as 99% of Brazilians”. He stated that the Chief Executive “it is concerned with making a false defense of what is, for itself, freedom of expression, on the pretext of meeting an alleged social commotion with a practically unanimous judgment of the highest court in the country”. Here’s the intact (389 KB).

Renan Calheiros – senator asked the STF to suspend the decree. Said that “The President of the Republic cannot modify, under the guise of grace or pardon and by secondary normative act, as is the decree, the criminal policy drawn up by the legislator, much less challenge a condemnatory decision originating from the STF, contrary to the entire legal system. and the whole of society”. Here’s the intact (134 KB). In addition to filing a lawsuit with the STF, Renan Calheiros also presented a PDL (Project Legislative Decree). Here’s the intact (211 KB).

EN – the senator Fabiano Contarato (ES-PT) presented a bill in the Senate to suspend the constitutional grace granted by Bolsonaro. It states that the Constitution speaks of the principle of separation of powers and that Bolsonaro “affront” this principle to “to grant grace to a person convicted the day before by the Supreme Court of the country”. Here’s the intact (172 KB).

PDT – asks for the suspension of the decree. He states that the president’s intention is to “violating the constitutional powers of the STF and disrespecting its decisions, in an eminently authoritarian and unconstitutional act”. Here’s the intact (293 KB).

Perpétua Almeida – a deputy (PC do B-AC) also presented a PDL (Project Legislative Decree) against Bolsonaro’s decree. It states that there is a “deviation of purpose in

the aforementioned decree, as well as, attacks against the democratic order, and autonomy

Constitution of the powers of the Republic”. Here’s the intact (132 KB).

The STF sentenced Silveira on Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) for statements against ministers of the Court. The sentence was fixed at 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. The congressman will not be arrested yet, as it is possible to appeal to the Supreme Court itself. The Court also imposed a fine of BRL 192,500 on the deputy.

The minister voted in favor of condemning Silveira. During the vote, Weber said that her vote is not only about the security of the STF ministers, but also about the defense of the democratic rule of law.

“What is at stake here is not the simple protection of the judges of this House, as transitory members of the Court, but the defense of the democratic rule of law itself, whose existence is jeopardized when seeking, through the use of the word, undermine the independence of the judiciary, and more than that, the very existence of an institution”he said.

