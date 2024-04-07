Home page politics

The vote on the EU migration pact could still fail after the tough negotiations. Manfred Weber attacks the Greens' stance.

Brussels/Berlin – On April 10th, members of the EU Parliament will vote on the migration and asylum pact. The asylum reform provides for uniform procedures at Europe's external borders and tougher treatment of people from countries that are considered relatively safe. The head of the Christian Democratic EPP group in EUParliament, Manfred Weber, warns of a possible failure of the pact. Some groups have doubts.

EU migration pact: Weber warns of failure – criticism of the Greens

The vote was “on a knife edge,” said Weber Picture on Sunday. According to information from the newspaper, in addition to the left- and right-wing populists, the European Greens also want to vote against the package on eight out of ten points. Negotiators from the European Parliament had negotiated the text now available with representatives of the member states. As a rule, an assumption is then considered probable.

“Once again the Greens are showing their double face: approval in Berlin, boycott in Europe,” said CSU politician Weber. “You can’t make responsible politics like that.” EU MP and Green Party migration expert Erik Marquardt, on the other hand, said Picture on Sunday: “This reform will neither limit migration nor improve distribution, nor will it simplify procedures. On the contrary.”

Greens on EU migration pact: “We won’t take part in it”

The reform would allow states with an EU external border to Treating refugees even worse, warned the Green Party politician, according to the paper. “In the past, this has not led to limiting migration, but rather to suffering and more secondary migration to Germany,” said Marquardt. “For years, every time the law has been tightened, we have noticed that we have created even more bureaucracy and problems than before. We won't take part in that.” In December, several Greens members left the party in protest against the EU asylum reform.

The EPP parliamentary group leader, however, said that with the legislative package there was a good chance that the number of refugees would be reduced. “The state has to decide who gets in and not the smuggler gangs.” Fast-track procedures at the external borders are the right way to combat illegal migration. Weber had previously criticized the Greens for their stance towards asylum reform.

EU migration pact: “Solidarity mechanism” and detention-like conditions

In some cases, people could be accommodated in prison-like conditions for up to twelve weeks until a decision on their asylum application is made. In the future, people who come from a country with a recognition rate of less than 20 percent, as well as people who are considered a threat to public safety, would have to go through such a border procedure.