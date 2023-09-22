Judgment tries to define limits for breaking the confidentiality of users’ search history on platforms

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Rosa Weber, voted against, this Friday (September 22, 2023), access to the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) to internet search data related to the councilwoman Marielle Franco (1979-2018), shot to death on March 14, 2018.

The case involving Marielle’s name has been before the STF since 2021 and has had wide repercussions – whatever is defined sets precedents for using the same argument in other cases. At the current time, the trial tries to define limits for breaking the confidentiality of users’ search history on platforms. Here’s the complete of the vote (PDF – 314 kB).

The trial is being held in the virtual plenary. There is no debate.

Google filed an appeal against the decision of the STJ in which a 1st Instance decision was reestablished in favor of breaking the confidentiality of people who carried out research from March 10 to 14, 2018 with the following terms: “Marielle Franco”, “Black House”, “Councilwoman Marielle”, “councilwoman agenda Marielle”, “Street of the Invalids” or “Rua dos Inválidos, 122”.

Rosa Weber says that there is no legal provision that recognizes the use of a measure as broad as the one that determined the provision of various personal data from countless users who carried out searches for specific terms on the internet.

“I would add, as a mere reinforcement, the disproportionality of the measure adopted, which can be verified by the established temporal delimitation itself. The crimes under investigation were committed, according to the decision of the first degree Court, around 9 pm on March 14, 2018. The request from the police authority, accepted by the competent Court, was to forward the IP addresses and Devices IDs of everyone who searched, on Google Search, for the name of Councilor Marielle Franco, including, albeit for a short period of time, after her murder”said the minister.

The president states that searches for Marielle’s name, places and calendars would be natural after her death, given the repercussion of the case. In this way, countless people would have “your secrets away” if the MP-RJ had access to the research data.