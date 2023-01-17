The president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, granted on Monday (16.jan.2023) an injunction suspending excerpts from the presidential decree that had granted pardon (forgiveness of sentence) to military police officers convicted of the massacre at the penitentiary complex do Carandiru, in 1992. Here is the full of the decision (259 KB).

The petition had been presented by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, in ADI (direct action of unconstitutionality) 7330, which requested the annulment of parts of the former president’s Christmas pardon Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to police and military, including those convicted of the Carandiru massacre. Here’s the full of the PGR request (361 KB).

The monocratic decision is valid until the rapporteur of the case at the Court, Minister Luiz Fux, resumes the analysis of the subject after the opening of the judicial year, on February 1st.

At the end of December, Weber had requested information from the former president and the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) about the pardon for crimes committed by police officers for more than 30 years. The decree was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) in the December 23, 2022 issue.

The pardon benefited police officers convicted of the Carandiru massacre, which took place on October 2, 1992. At the time, 111 prisoners were killed in a police operation after a prisoner rebellion in Pavilion 9 of the House of Detention, in the Carandiru Penitentiary Complex, in Sao Paulo-SP). The Jury Court sentenced 74 State agents to terms ranging from 48 to 624 years in prison. Convicts, however, answer for the crimes in freedom.

This report will receive further updates.