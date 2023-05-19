Judgment that may release personal use should be discussed next Wednesday; action was stopped in the STF since 2015

The President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, scheduled for Wednesday (May 24, 2023) the judgment on the possession of drugs for personal use. The case will be discussed in the physical plenary of the Court. The rapporteur of process is Minister Gilmar Mendes.

The trial began in 2015, but was paralyzed by a request for a review by then-minister Teori Zavascki. He died in a plane crash in 2017. Upon taking over from Teori, Minister Alexandre de Moraes inherited the case and released it for a vote in November 2018.

The action taken to the STF questions article 28 of the Drug Lawwhich considers anyone who acquires, keeps, transports or carries drugs for personal consumption to be criminal.

So far, 3 ministers have already voted: Gilmar Mendes, Edson Fachin and Roberto Barroso. As the case has general repercussions, what is decided by the Court will affect all other actions on the subject that are being processed in the country’s courts.

Rapporteur of the case, Gilmar Mendes, voted for the unconstitutionality of article 28. The minister voted for the application of administrative sanctions for cases of personal use, without criminal punishment. Fachin and Roberto Barroso followed the rapporteur in voting for the unconstitutionality of article 28, but limited the vote to personal possession of marijuana.

On the STF agenda, the item is in the 4th position in the order of judgments of the 4th (May 24).